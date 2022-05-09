The Next Upcoming Years To See Innovation Pave The Way For Plantar Plate Repair Market

Persistence Market Research

The plantar plate repair market is expected to witness 6.3% growth during the forecast period 2021-2031.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plantar Plate Repair Market is ascertained to make greater strides in the future. The present-day and futuristic cutting-edge technology, namely IoT, AI, and Big Data operate better in a lightning-fast and reliable internet connection. The benefits of high-speed internet would be seen in telecare in the next 2-3 years, but going forward, more authentic data streams are likely to come up with better-connected devices, thereby revolutionizing the healthcare system.

According to the most recent research by Persistence Market Research, the plantar plate repair market is expected to witness 6.3% growth during the forecast period 2021-2031. The significant growth in the plantar plate repair market will be experienced due to the rising number of sports injuries.

Plantar plate repair is needed in injuries to avoid the situation of hammertoe or a dislocated toe. Various factors are driving the market of plantar plate repair such as the increasing number of sports injuries in the world, the rising number of sportsperson in the world, different physical training that put pressure on the MetatarsopPhalangeal (MPJ) joint which eventually causes a tear in the plantar plate area.

Also, technological advancement in the field of medical science leads to the development of innovative ways of plantar plate repair.

Thus, all these above factors are responsible for driving the demand of the plantar plate repair market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Various activities put high pressure on the ball of the foot such as dancing, running and climbing stairs. These activities lead to enhancing the demand for plantar plate repair across the globe.

Athletes need plantar plate repair most commonly because of the great pressure they put on the foot during physical pieces of training. The number of athletes participating in different sports and games is critically affecting the market. For instance, the Olympics of 2020 which was held in Japan had 11,656 athletes.

Therefore, with the increasing number of athletes, the market will also grow significantly from 2021 to 2031.

U.S. and Canada will remain the leading players in the plantar plate repair market worldwide. This is primarily due to the presence of key players and an increasing number of athletes in the region.

For instance, in 2020 Olympics held in Japan had 613 athletes from the U.S. including 55 gold medallists from the country. It shows the indulgence of games and sports in the region which sometimes leads to the plantar plate problem.

Therefore, the sale of plantar plate repair will be increased in the region during the forecast period due to the presence of active sportsperson.

Europe keeps growing its healthcare sector to meet the increasing demand of the increasing population and the rise in the older adult’s population since they are more sensitive towards the injuries caused due to physical activities.

Older adults of 65 and above age are more prone to various chronic diseases. According to WHO, 20% population of Europe comprises 65 and above age in 2020 i.e. approximately equal to 91 million.

Therefore, the sale of plantar plate repair will be enhanced in the region during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Some of the key players of plantar plate repair are,

Paragon 28

Arthrex Inc.

DePuy Synthes Inc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

CONMED Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Others.

They follow strategies like merger & acquisition, new product launch, partnership or collaborations, patent gaining and getting FDA approval. For instance, in February 2020, Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate System which is used in plantar plate repair by surgeons receives 510(k) clearance.

Key Segments

By Repair Type

Non-operative management

Operative management

By Implant Site

Dorsal foot

Plantar foot

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

