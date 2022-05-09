Apex India' Green Leaf and CSR Excellence Awards 2021
200 industry leaders participated in Apex India's Green Leaf awards and CSR Excellence Awards 2021 in Jaipur earlier last week.INDIA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex India Foundation, Non-Profit Foundation registered body of People of Indian Origin founded to provide a platform for the Indians living in India and abroad. Implementation of CSR, Adopting Best HR Practices etc. with a mission to support and contribute to the rapid growth of the Indian economy, is organised the National Conference cum 2021 Awards this Thursday 5th May 2022 in Jaipur. This saw participation from Environment and Forest ministries, leading brands, recyclers and industry leaders to discuss on Sustainable Development and CSR in Nation Building
Around 200+ industry leaders joined from Rajasthan and neighboring states. The Conference also recognised and awarded India’s top brands for their outstanding contribution in various fields as MSMEs; for their contribution on sustainable development and innovation.
While delivering his views, Shri Baldev Bhai G. Prajapati, National President of Laghu Udhyog Bharti said that while building business focus should also be given building the nation. Dr. Vijai Singhal, Former Chief Environmental Engineer, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board talked about the potential of plastic waste management and rise of the recycling sector. Other speakers include Shri M. R. Rajput, Retired Deputy Director General (DGFASLI), Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. Of India, Ms Sanchita Jindal, Environment Consultant Superannuated from Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Sh S C Bhasin (Former GM-SAIL) & ADVISER (APEX INDIA FOUNDATION), Sh. Tushar Ranjan Pattnaik, Corporate Head - EHS & Plastic Waste Management, Dabur India Limited (India & SAARC Countries), Shri Sharad Kant Gupta, HOD - Change Management Cell (CMC) Ultratech Cement Limited ( Unit: Birla White), Sh. Praveen Bansal CSP, Director - EHS & Sustainability - India, Middle East Regal Rexnord Corporation , Sh. Vinod Paliwal, GM (Sustainable Development) Birla Corporation Limited, Units: Birla Cement Works & Chanderia Cement Works 200+ industry leaders from large companies, recyclers, waste pickers, associations and sustainability officers will attend.
At the Apex India Green Leaf Awards 2021, Apex India CSR Excellence Awards 2021 & Apex MSME Awards 2021, the awards winners list include:
1. Rohan Builders India Pvt. Ltd.
2. Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd.
3. Kesoram Cement Ltd. Vasavadatta Cement
4. Sree Jayajothi Cement Private Limited
5. Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
6. Dabur India Limited
7. Sterlite Technologies Limited
8. Hindustan Zinc Limited
9. Ashoka Concessions Limited
10. Welspun India Limited
11. Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt. Ltd.
12. Castrol India Limited
13. Godrej Properties Limited
14. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
15. NMDC Limited
16. Oil India Limited
17. Orient Cement Limited
18. Nordex India Pvt. Ltd.
19. NTPC Limited
20. Vedanta Limited
21. Godrej Homes Construction Pvt. Ltd.
22. Prism Johnson Limited
23. Jindal Stainless Limited
24. Godrej Properties Limited- Oasis Landmark LLP
25. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd.
26. Northern Coalfields Limited
27. JSW Cement Limited
28. Jindal Steel and Power Limited
29. NTPC- SAIL POWER COMPANY LIMITED
30. Shriram Rayons, Kota
31. The Ramco Cements Limited
32. Godrej Highview LLP
33. NLC India Limited
34. Reliance Industries Limited
35. Adani Enterprises Limited
36. Maral Overseas Limited
37. Creamline Dairy Products Limited
38. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
39. Godrej Dev Properties LLP
40. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited
41. Tejfire Safety India Pvt. Limited
42. BEEPEE COATINGS PVT. LIMITED
43. Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt. Ltd.
44. Aravali Power Co. Pvt. Ltd.
45. NORTHERN COALFIELDS LIMITED
46. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
47. Cipla Limited
48. Union Bank of India
49. JSW Paradeep Terminal Limited
50. Ambuja Cement Limited & ACC Limited
51. Essar Power Limited
52. Arcelomittal Nippon Steel India
53. Welspun India Limited
54. UltraTech Cements Limited
During the vote of thanks, Mr. Kuldeep Singh, founder of the Apex India Foundation delivered a welcome address to invite the chief guest, Guest of Honor and other several guests for the inaugural address with a warm speech. Hon’ble Smt Laxminarayan Tripathi ( Human Rights Activist) and Hon’ble Shri Baldev Bhai G. Prajapati, National President of Laghu Udyog Bharti were the Guests of honour. The special guests were namely Ms. Sanchita Jindal who is the Former Advisor (Scientist G) of the Govt. of India in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri M. R. Rajput who is the retd. Deputy Director General (DGFASLI), Ministry of Labour and employment, Govt. of India, Dr. Vijai Singhal who is the Former Chief Enviromental Engineer of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and Shri Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar (V.I.P) who is an Indian standup Comedian and T.V Actor.
About the Organizer:
Apex India Foundation (https://apexindiafoundation.com/) is the Non-Profit Foundation registered body of People of Indian Origin founded to provide a platform for the Indians living in India and abroad. Implementation of CSR, Adopting Best HR Practices etc. with a mission to support and contribute to the rapid growth of the Indian economy. It provides a forum for presentation, discussion on recent research and promoting other noble initiatives taken by Individuals, Corporate, Academics and Activists all over the globe.
