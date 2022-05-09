Exemplifi Receives the Great Place to Work® Certification
Exemplifi recognized as a Great Place to Work for their employee-centric policies
We are an employee-centric company and believe that happy employees are the key to long-term success for any business”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi, a leader in building and managing enterprise websites, recently got acknowledged as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This certification recognizes companies that prioritize and value their employee's expectations from work and go the extra mile to deliver on those expectations and employee experience.
— Vinod Pabba
“As a successful website development company and a California-based Small business, our close-knit team is the fuel that drives our business growth. It was only natural that we give them the best environment to thrive and grow at work,” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “We are an employee-centric company and believe that happy employees are the key to long-term success for any business ''
He continued, “Our employees enjoy the perks of remote work, flexible timings, open culture, learning opportunities, and most importantly, a chance to maintain a fulfilling work-life balance. We are proud of this recognition by the Great Place to Work® Institute, which validates our efforts to continue providing the best employee experience.”
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. They have to solve user queries and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Our breadth enables us to build on our clients’ marketing tech investments or recommend what is best for them.
Visit us at Exemplifi.io to learn more, or join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Ashwin Thapliyal
Exemplifi
ashwin@exemplifi.io