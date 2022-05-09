Micro-irrigation Systems Market Latest Insights and Developments Across the Industry
Micro-irrigation Systems is predicted to reach a market value of USD 30.26 billion by 2030 from USD 9.13 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.73 percent.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report ' Micro-irrigation Systems Market is segmented by By Type (Drip, Micro sprinkler), By End User (Farmers, Industrial users and Others), By Crop type (Orchard crops & vineyards, Plantation crops, Field crops and other crop types) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA) - Global Forecast to 2030. The Market for Global Micro-irrigation Systems is predicted to reach a market value of USD 30.26 billion by 2030 from USD 9.13 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.73 percent during the forecasted period. Some of the crucial aspects that are fueling the overall growth of the micro irrigation systems market are the greater productivity requirements from a limited area, rigorous growth in greenhouse vegetable production, and rising utilization of artificial intelligence in the micro irrigation systems. As per the 2019 State of the Vegetable Industry report, more than 1/2 of vegetable companies emerge in a high tunnel, greenhouse, or low tunnel.
In terms of Type, the ‘micro sprinkler' segment had the most of the overall market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR all throughout the projected period. On the other hand, drip irrigation is the most enhanced irrigation technology involving a vast range of applications.
Based on End-User, the 'Farmers' market segment had the largest share of the Micro-irrigation Systems market in 2020, and this trend is prevised to continue all over the projected period. Micro-irrigation technologies possess enhanced agricultural productivity in such a way that it is not limited to major end-users like corporations. The agricultural techniques offer a vast way of living for many small and medium farmers in the regions like Middle East, Asia, and Africa.
Based on crop type, the 'orchard crops & vineyards' market segment dominated the overall micro irrigation systems market in the year 2020. Moreover, as there lies little evaporation and runoff, micro-irrigation is arguably the most effective type of irrigation for vineyards. Water is offered on a uniform basis to each of the plants with the help of emitters which are evenly positioned on the tubing. The spacing and the overall flow rate of the emission device are well determined by the age of the vines as well as the soil condition. On the other hand, the Plantation crops are prevised to extend at the highest growth rate throughout the projected period.
Based on the region, Asia Pacific possessed the largest share of the market for micro irrigation systems in 2020. It is mainly because of the rising demand for organic products, an increase in the overall usage of micro irrigation systems among the rural farmers, and the high adoption rate of modern irrigation systems like sprinkler and drip irrigation for fertigation. Furthermore, the micro-irrigation adoption rates in India and China, along with the countries like Korea, Vietnam, Pakistan and Bangladesh, are expected to continue their domination throughout the industry.
Recent Developments
· In July 2020, Lindsay Corporation declared the acquisition of Net Irrigate, LLC, which primarily supplied the irrigation customers with a wide range of remote monitoring solutions. This purchase will help the company to extend its various offerings in terms of irrigation technology.
· In March 2020, The Toro Company declared the acquisition of Venture Products, Inc, a leading innovator of landscape and turf grounds management equipment. This acquisition would assist the corporation in widening its product offering in the United States.
· In March 2020, Netafim Limited collaborated with FluroSat, a leader in remote field analytics and sensing, to incorporate FluroSat's data into Netafim Limited's automated fertigation and irrigation cloud-based platform, NetBeat. Due to this, the customers of Netafim Limited would be highly benefited in terms of gaining access to site-specific irrigation recommendations.
