Delphi Infotech & Deceptive Bytes Sign a Partnership Agreement to Bring advanced Endpoint Protection Platform to Market

Deceptive Bytes and Delphi Infotech Private Limited join forces to bring Deceptive Bytes solution

NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deceptive Bytes and Delphi Infotech Private Limited join forces to bring Deceptive Bytes solution, the industry’s first deception-based EP platform, for protecting the organization, to the Indian market.

Delphi Infotech Private Limited will now provide its customers with the Deceptive Bytes’ Active Endpoint Deception platform, enabling full capabilities across the customer’s organization.

Deceptive Bytes, a leader in endpoint deception technology, provides its Active Endpoint Deception platform to SMBs, SMEs, Enterprises & MSSPs which enables them real-time prevention of unknown and sophisticated threats. Deceptive Bytes' solution dynamically responds to threats as they evolve, based on the current detected stage of compromise and changes their outcome, giving defenders the upper-hand in protecting their assets and data, and Delphi Infotech Private Limited is an IT consulting company headquartered in New Delhi, India, specializing in cloud security solutions.

Founded in 2017, the company went from providing services in a select few states within India to catering to organizations across APAC in four years. Delphi Infotech envisions helping companies across the globe in leveraging their IT infrastructure and ensuring the utmost security of their systems. With a customer-centric focus, the company aims at providing proactive services to all its clients as per their specific needs and preferences. Its goal is to help businesses optimize technologies to get the traction they desire. Delphi Infotech Private Limited announced the signing of a partnership agreement today to provide the Deceptive Bytes solution to the Indian market.

This agreement covers the sale of Deceptive Bytes’ cybersecurity platform, providing all the capabilities an organization needs to keep their organization safe from cyberattacks. The Deceptive Bytes platform secures the internal environment of organizations of every size, deploying and integrating across thousands of endpoints in minutes.

VED RANI, Director of Delphi Infotech Private Limited says, “Working with Deceptive Bytes is a great opportunity for us to bring the industry’s leading best-in-class security solution to our customers. The Deceptive Bytes platform gives organizations a single, user-friendly solution to ensure security in today’s rapidly changing threat landscape.”

“Partnering with Delphi Infotech Private Limited allows Deceptive Bytes to bring our platform to the Indian market in cooperation with one of the region’s leading security providers. Delphi Infotech Private Limited customers are about to experience a new, proactive level of security with the Deceptive Bytes platform’s comprehensive offerings, allowing them to quickly prevent, identify and react to threats,” said Sagi Lamay, Deceptive Bytes Co-Founder, and CEO.