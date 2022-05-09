Submit Release
LocalBitcoins Usage on iPad and Android Tablets is Increasing

20,000+ iPad and tablet users have joined LocalBitcoins since the launch of the popular service for iOS and Android devices

The app’s outstanding 4-star customer rating across app stores, indicates that LocalBitcoins’ app truly serves its global and diverse customer base.”
— Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer
HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world’s leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced that its recently launched app has boosted LocalBitcoins usage and usage through iPad and other tablet devices has grown.

“We are super excited to see a growing number of customers enjoying the LocalBitcoins App across mobile and tablet devices”, shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins’ Chief Marketing Officer. “The app’s outstanding 4-star customer rating across app stores, indicates that LocalBitcoins’ app truly serves its global and diverse customer base.”, continued Jukka Blomberg. LocalBitcoins’ service can be accessed on the web, via mobile or tablets, and comes in 23 different languages.

The LocalBitcoins App can be downloaded for Android devices from Google Play and iOS devices from the App Store.

About LocalBitcoins
Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.

