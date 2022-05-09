RecurPost adds support for GMB Offers and IG Carousels

RecurPost is one of the rare schedulers that offer to schedule for Google My Business Offer posts as well as Instagram carousel posts.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- RecurPost has launched two new features.RecurPost now supports the “OFFER” CTA button for Google My Business Posts.Everyone enjoys a good deal, whether a discount or a promotion. An offer can draw customers to a business, regardless of whether they're buying at a beloved clothes boutique or trying a neighborhood coffee shop for the first time. We're making offers more apparent on Google My Business Profiles to make it easier for businesses to find these deals. A business owner can even set the duration of this offer and users will be able to see those dates on the offer page on the business' GMB profile as well as in Google Search results.RecurPost is one of the few social media scheduling tools that offer to schedule Google My Business posts . On top of that, they support posting videos on GMB which is not supported by any of the social scheduling tools. Adding the ability to share offer posts further separates their offering from those of other tools available in the market.RecurPost's second feature is Instagram Carousel post scheduling.When one image is just not enough to explain everything a business wants to share on Instagram, Carousels come to the rescue. Carousels provide additional areas for a business to display its high-quality content. It allows businesses to be more creative, but it also allows them to include an encouraging remark, a review, and much more in a single post.For bloggers, carousels can represent different sections of the blog they just wrote. Bloggers can now share the entire blog on Instagram by creating one image per section. For authors, this means they can talk about their books using multiple sequential images.RecurPost is the fastest-growing Instagram post scheduler . They have won the Q2 2022 award for the fastest-growing social media management tool from the SaaSWorthy organization that has information on millions of startups.Both of these features are available for all of the existing users and of course new users too. If you are looking for a reliable social media marketing tool, you should check out RecurPost.

