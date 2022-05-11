The Gates to Crypto Adoption in the Professional Hockey World open Thanks to LOCKER Token
Blockchain solutions will offer a new era of digital opportunities for Teams, Players & Fans. Accessible through the LOCKER Token App
This platform has the potential to completely change the way pro sports are organized. We believe that our system will offer new advantages for everyone involved, from players to fans.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With blockchain technology, the world of sports is about to get a major overhaul. LOCKER, a promising crypto startup, is on a mission to change the way professional sports are organized by creating a digital ecosystem that will offer previously inaccessible benefits to everyone involved.
— Pat Curcio - Optima World Sports
Teams are now able to manage their finances through a tokenized system and enjoy digital interaction like never before. LOCKERs services can be used to facilitate payroll, incentivize players, write contractual agreements and create digital content for fans. In addition, the platform will offer a marketplace where fans can buy and sell tickets, merchandise, and other digital goods and services, like authenticated NFTs.
The potential implications of this are significant. For example, it could mean an end to high fees charged by traditional intermediaries and difficulties for international players to get paid and send money “back home”. This would give independent control directly to teams and players and would greatly aid in facilitating payroll. Additionally, it would lead to more transparency, where smart contracts can be utilized to guarantee that certain conditions are met and can offer unprecedented security to all parties involved. With minimal enforcement effort.
“We’re excited to be launching this platform and we think it has the potential to completely change the way pro sports are organized,” said Locker co-founder and Pro Hockey Agent Pat Curcio. “We believe that our system will offer a number of advantages for everyone involved, from players to fans.”
Their mobile app for the public has recently launched on the Google Play & iOS App Store and consists of a user-friendly noncustodial wallet with many unique features that make it easy to get involved in the new world of blockchain.
Key Benefits of the App and LOCKER Token
- International Payroll: A decentralized payment system allows for easy transactions with players across the global market.
- Lower costs: Locker will be able to drastically reduce 3rd party fees by using blockchain technology.
- Greater transparency: All transactions on the Locker platform will be recorded on the blockchain, meaning they are transparent and tamper-proof.
- Fair play: The use of smart contracts will help to ensure that all rules are followed and that everyone gets paid what they’re owed.
- Increased engagement: With digital goods and services, LOCKER will help to increase engagement between teams and their fanbase.
- Loyalty programs: Locker’s tokenized system will allow teams to create loyalty programs that will reward fans for their support.
Looking forward, Locker is poised to have a major impact on the sports industry as a whole. With its unique blend of blockchain technology and ties to the professional sports industry, Locker will become the go-to platform for teams, players, and fans alike.
