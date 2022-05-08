The NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium Partners with the Coalition For Healthy School Food to Cater to Kids

Join us at the 10th Anniversary of the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium on May 21-22, 2022 at the Metropolitan Pavilion

Plant-Based and Eco-Friendly Kids Programming is Being Served Up All Weekend

We strongly believe that it’s never too soon to teach children compassion and instill in them good healthy habits.” — Nira Paliwoda, Co-Founder and President of U.S. Veg Corp

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents looking for something to do with their kids need to add this to their calendar. Returning to the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan on May 21-22, 2022 in its 10th installment, the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium is focusing largely on educating the community on the benefits of living a sustainable, plant-based lifestyle. Hear from over 60 speakers, panelists, chefs, wellness practitioners, and community members throughout the weekend, including those specifically geared towards kids. “When we speak to this year’s festival theme of “Healing New York”, this extends to people of all ages,” says co-founder and president of U.S. Veg Corp, Nira Paliwoda, “We strongly believe that it’s never too soon to teach children compassion and instill in them good healthy habits.” Therefore, kids 10 and under are free!

The Festival has partnered with the Coalition for Healthy School Food to bring more kids-centric programming to the event this year. Besides arts and crafts in the Kumquat Kids Area, there will be hands-on learning activities such as learning about composting with Harlem Grown, Animal Pose Yoga with certified yoga instructor Tashya Knight, and kids cooking demos from The Vegucated Family Table authors Laura Delhauer and Marisa Miller Wolfson.

For parents wanting to commiserate and garner tips on how to raise a vegan child, make sure to check out the panel entitled Plant Powered Parenting | Raising Vegan Littles on Sunday, May 22nd from 2 pm-2:45 pm on the Apple Stage. Panelists include Marisa Miller Wolfson, Chef Tere Fox, Stewart Mitchell, and Charlise Rookwood aka Vegan Soulicious.

Marisa Miller Wolfson is the writer-director of the award-winning documentary Vegucated and co-author of The Vegucated Family Table: Irresistible Vegan Recipes and Proven Tips for Feeding Plant-Powered Babies, Toddlers, and Kids.

Chef Tere Fox is the owner of Jam Cakery Events, based in downtown Jersey City which specializes in all vegan, allergy, and school-friendly treats as well as full-service sweet and savory catering for all occasions including weddings and more. She is also a nutritionist and admin for her local mom group Jersey City Moms.

Stewart Mitchell is a Brooklyn-born animal rights/human rights activist and has written two books, Liberation Summer and Kayla The Vegan to help children understand the importance of going vegan and having compassion for animals. Stewart also created voice4change, an all-inclusive, collective liberation advocacy group that uses poetry to convey the message of animal rights and animal liberation. Stewart has won awards with PETA for his continued work toward animal rights and currently sits on the board for Voters For Animal Rights.

Charlise Rookwood aka Vegan Soulicious is a London-born Jamaican/African musician-turned-vegan chef and producer and host of The Black Vegan Cooking Show.

The festival will also feature food sampling and meals from New York City plant-based restaurants and food companies, health and wellness vendors, vegetarian/animal welfare information tables, a give-away benefitting Plant Powered Metro NY, and other fun-filled activities throughout the weekend. The schedule and list of exhibitors can be found at http://www.nycvegfoodfest.com

About U.S. Veg Corp:

U.S. Veg Corp is an event production and marketing brand focused on the growing plant-based/vegan and green markets. The force behind the annual NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, AZ Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, and CA Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, U.S. Veg Corp has a direct pulse in multiple thriving and influential regions in the United States. They also provide other scalable offline and online opportunities throughout the year to target a passionate audience interested in a plant-based/vegan and eco-friendly lifestyle.

About the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium:

Touted as the premier plant-based/vegan festival since its launch in 2011, The NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium shines a spotlight on plant-based food producers, restaurants, and luminaries. This festival brings the whole spectrum of plant-based foods, nutrition experts, chefs, and plant-based lifestyle inspirational speakers together in one place. The 2-day event also features a specially curated mix of exhibitors ranging from plant-based restaurants and food companies to non-profit organizations.

About the Coalition For Healthy School Food:

The Coalition for Healthy School Food (CHSF) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that introduces plant-based foods and nutrition education in schools to educate the whole school community about the health, environmental, and social justice issues of our food choices.

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, New York, NY

$30 General Admission and $75 VIP tickets are available for pre-sale online as well as discounted $20 tickets for students and senior citizens. Kids 10 and under are free. $5 “taste of the festival” tickets are available at the door during the last two hours of each festival day.

Looking for a Mother’s Day gift, enter the following VIP codes to unlock these secret tickets:

VIPMOM for 2 for 1 VIP tickets

BESTMOM for 2 for 1 General Admission tickets.

For tickets and more information visit http://www.nycvegfoodfest.com/

###