Professional driver training puts people on the road to success

CANADA, May 7 - As many as eight eligible British Columbians will get professional driver skills training to prepare them for jobs in the transportation industry.

The Province’s new Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project prioritizes Indigenous and people with multiple barriers, including those who are unemployed or under-employed.

Participants will receive training in areas such as health and safety, employability and occupational skills, Class 1 driver learner's licence preparation, mandatory entry-level training for drivers (including air-brake training), Occupational First Aid level 1 and Transportation Endorsement.

All participants will receive at least 240 hours of work experience with local employers and three weeks of followup support. Activities will run from May 9 to Oct. 28, 2022, in Lillooet.

“Every day, people rely on professional drivers to move goods around the province such as food, medicine, building supplies and auto parts, to name a few,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “This new CEP project will provide participants with practical skills to find employment in the transportation industry.”

The Province is providing $304,067 to the Lillooet Tribal Council for the project. Driver training will be delivered by Go Team Professional Training Ltd. and project partners include Bridge River Indian Band, Dawson Road Maintenance, Tsal’alh Development Corporation, T’itq’et administration, Xaxli’p Development Corporation and Cayoosh Transportation.

“Future Class 1 drivers completing mandatory entry-level training will be competent and confident additions to the commercial trucking industry, making our roads safer for everyone,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This project removes financial barriers so people can access the training they need to build a strong future for themselves and the province.”

Participants will also learn “soft skills” in areas such as communication, team building, time management, resume writing, job-search skills and interviewing.

“This project offers a combination of classroom skills and practical training, which will help participants thrive in their daily lives,” said Yvonne LaRochelle, Community Adult Learning Centre program manager, Lillooet Tribal Council. “We’re excited that participants will be empowered for careers in the professional driving industry.”

Quick Facts:

  • Funding for this project is provided through the Project Based Labour Market Training stream of WorkBC’s CEP.
  • CEP investments target projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.
  • CEP projects support B.C. job seekers’ training and work experience and help businesses and communities address labour market challenges.
  • Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.
  • In 2021-22, the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction provided approximately $3.4 million from CEP to support Indigenous Peoples and communities.

Learn More:

To learn more about this and other CEP projects, contact your local WorkBC centre: https://www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/WorkBC-Centres/WorkBC-Centres-Listing.aspx

Learn how CEPs are helping local communities: www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/Community-and-Employer-Partnerships.aspx

Learn about how WorkBC can help find British Columbians jobs that are right for them: http://www.workbc.ca

