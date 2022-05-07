Attorney General James Announces 240 Guns Turned in at Syracuse Gun Buyback

AG James Has Taken Nearly 3,000 Firearms Out of Communities Since 2019

SYRACUSE – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 240 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, and the Syracuse Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. Today’s event is a part of Attorney General James’ initiative to vigorously combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers throughout the state. To date, Attorney General James has taken nearly 3,000 firearms out of communities through gun buyback events and other efforts since taking office in 2019.

“Communities throughout New York and the country are dealing with a rise in gun violence, and we must do all we can to protect people from harm,” said Attorney General James. “Our gun buybacks have been one of the most successful ways to get guns off the streets and out of homes, and today’s event is no exception. Every gun turned in today will help make a difference in protecting communities in Syracuse and across Onondaga County, and I thank our partners for their invaluable support.”

Today’s community gun buyback resulted in the collection of 240 guns, including 91 long guns, 104 handguns, 39 non-working guns, and six assault rifles. Since 2013, OAG has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state and has successfully collected nearly 5,000 firearms. To date, Attorney General James has taken a total of nearly 3,000 guns out of communities since 2019.

In exchange for the firearms, OAG offered monetary compensation, in the form of prepaid gift cards, when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on site.