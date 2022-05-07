NYC Vegetarian Food Festival Takes Another Bite Out of the Big Apple

Join us at the 10th Anniversary of the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium on May 21-22, 2022 at the Metropolitan Pavilion

Premiere NYC Vegetarian Food Festival Returns and Adds a Symposium to the Menu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Vegetarian Food Festival returns to Manhattan on May 21-22, 2022 for its 10-year anniversary! The festival began primarily as a community event rooted in educating the public on sustainability and the benefits of living a plant-based lifestyle. This 10th installment is expanding on that principle and changing the name to the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium. A large emphasis will be on the Symposium element of the event which includes over 60 speakers, panelists, chefs, wellness practitioners, and community member spotlights throughout the weekend, plus more! Always 100% plant-based, it remains a favorite for foodies, locavores, vegetarians, vegans, flexitarians, and those who simply want to find out more about living a healthy, sustainable lifestyle.

The lineup will consist of some familiar faces such as celebrated authors Victoria Moran and Dr. Rob "Doc Rob" Streisfeld who were featured speakers at the very first NYC Vegetarian Food Festival in 2011, to fresh faces to the festival such as Dr. Ietef “DJ Cavem” Vita and Charlise Rookwood aka “Vegan Soulicious”. The topics being covered this year on the Apple Stage are not only timely but are the broadest in the entire history of the event. Attendees can learn about food as medicine, eco-fashion, the mushroom trend, vegan parenting, the use of new technology such as NFTs to do good and so much more!

The festival will continue to feature food sampling and meals from New York City plant-based restaurants and food companies. There will also be health and wellness vendors, vegetarian/animal welfare information tables with groups like Sea Shephard, a give-away benefitting Plant Powered Metro NY and fun-filled activities throughout the day.

“New York has desperately needed an event like this to bring the community together and shine the spotlight on the area’s vibrant vegan food producers, restaurants, and luminaries. This festival will bring the whole spectrum of vegan foods, nutrition experts, chefs, and inspirational lifestyle coaches together in one place,” says co-founder and president of U.S. Veg Corp, Nira Paliwoda, “Having been unable to put on the festival the past couple years due to the pandemic, we painfully understand what it means to need the support from the community. Therefore, we are providing a platform to those individuals and organizations that are passionate about doing good and connecting the dots between the community and the wonderful restaurants and new businesses that, like us, rely on support to keep going.”

About U.S. Veg Corp:

U.S. Veg Corp is an event production and marketing brand focused on the growing plant-based/vegan and green markets. The force behind the annual NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, AZ Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, and CA Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, U.S. Veg Corp has a direct pulse in multiple thriving and influential regions in the United States. We also provide other scalable offline and online opportunities throughout the year to target a passionate audience interested in a plant-based/vegan and eco-friendly lifestyle.

About the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium:

Touted as the premier plant-based/vegan festival since its launch in 2011, The NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium shines a spotlight on plant-based food producers, restaurants, and luminaries. This festival brings the whole spectrum of plant-based foods, nutrition experts, chefs, and plant-based lifestyle inspirational speakers together in one place. The 2-day event also features a specially curated mix of exhibitors ranging from plant-based restaurants and food companies to non-profit organizations.

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, New York, NY

General and VIP tickets are available as well as discounted tickets for students and senior citizens. Kids 10 and under are free. $5 “taste of the festival” tickets are available during the last two hours of each festival day.

For more event information and tickets visit http://www.nycvegfoodfest.com/

###