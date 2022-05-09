REalyse appoints Irakli Menabde as Chief Operating Officer

Irakli Menabde COO

REalyse, the UK’s leading property and data analytics business, has bolstered its leadership team with the hire of Irakli Menabde as Chief Operating Officer.

Irakli will call upon his significant, near 20 years’ experience in financial services, to lead REalyse’s rapidly scaling business, overseeing all operational functions, including the data analytics component, working closely with the company’s Executive Chairman, Martin Belsham, and its CEO, Gavriel Merkado.

Irakli brings significant leadership, operational and technical expertise, having recently served as Chief Analytics Officer of Cashflows, a private equity backed, B2B payments solutions provider, where he created and managed the Data Analytics function, overseeing internal as well as external teams, and was an interim head of operations. Prior to joining REalyse, Irakli served as Vice President of Product at Verto a cross-border FX business, where he was responsible for the company’s global product innovation activities, including the setting up of its analytics capabilities and launching it’s payments acceptance and corporate card related products. Earlier in his career, Irakli held a variety of management positions within the financial services and asset management industries, including as a managing director of energy and infrastructure in a US$6bn emerging markets private equity fund; an award-winning equities portfolio manager and head of equity at a US$250m asset management business; and, prior to this, a portfolio manager at Shell Asset Management.

Commenting on the hire, Gavriel Merkado, founder and CEO of the REalyse, said: “We are pleased to welcome Irakli on board at a very exciting time in the company’s expansion. Irakli will bring his leadership skills and extensive financial and operation experience in fintech and asset management to a highly capable and talented management team, which will help capitalise on the opportunities in the market place and cement our position as the industry leader in real estate data and analytics. I have no doubt Irakli will be a tremendous asset to the company and I’m pleased to welcome him on board.”

Irakli Menabde, COO of REalyse, said: “I’m excited to join REalyse and look forward to the opportunity of working with its talented and capable team. REalyse’s overarching platform and innovative solutions capability for its client base ensures a genuine leadership position in property, which is the world’s largest asset class. I look forward to applying my knowledge and expertise to help the team achieve even greater success in the future as the industry strives for smarter and faster, data driven decisions”.

Academically, Irakli holds an MBA from Saied Business School, Oxford University. He also holds two Masters of Science degrees, including from Bayes Business School (City University, University of London) in Energy, Trade and Finance and Copenhagen Business School, in International Business and Economics: Finance and Strategic Management. He completed his undergraduate (BSc.) studies at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Aarhus University and London School of Economics, all in the fields of international economics and business administration.

About REalyse

REalyse operates in the PropTech space with a focus on data and analytics. The company achieved success by developing the core technologies and capabilities for customers that enable them to offer a range of innovative real estate related advanced data analytics solutions in a rapidly growing market.