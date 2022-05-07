Macpherson Global, settles in Mexico by the hand of its Ceo-Darek Macpherson
Macpherson Global, hand in hand with its CEO-Darek Macpherson settles in Mexico to combat Cybersecurity and Compliance crimes
Darek Macpherson points out that Compliance is vital to avoid or mitigate the Legal Responsibility of the Company and its Directors through an efficient Compliance, Monitoring and Control Program."
By Editorial Team
Mexico May 2022.
Darek Macpherson M. He settles in Mexico with his Criminal Compliance company of which he is the majority owner called Macpherson-Global, with the International company that he made with a group of lawyers of different nationalities as well as professionals from the world of information technology, auditing and Clinical and Forensic Psychologists, as well as artificial intelligence professionals.
Compliance means compliance in Spanish. Compliance is a compliance program, by virtue of which the legal entity and its applicable regulatory framework are studied, in order to determine what risks there are that the first violates the second, and thus establish a series of actions to prevent this from happening. Adaptable to the current regulations of each Country and with the International standards that regulate Compliance in its different areas of work, risk and company size.
Macpherson Global explores other sciences of law, which are the newest branches of Cybercrime, network investigation, Etic hacking, and especially the preparation of compliance programs for companies and legal entities, for which Darek Macpherson approved successfully a Master of the European Union in Compliance.
Mr. Macpherson is currently a Certified Member of the World Association Compliance – Private Investigator, Senior Credit Risk Analyst and Project Appraiser. He is also a newspaper columnist and a member of the VLEX International platform and Academia.edu where all his research and comparative law works are exposed. Let's remember that we knew Darek as an artist from a very young age, almost two decades in the music industry as "Darek el güerito spoiled", today over the years his public relations announces us that he will be installed next year 2023 with his company in International association .
WHAT IS INTERNATIONAL COMPLIANCE?
At Macpherson Global we clarify the term and its scope:
Compliance or Compliance Officer (RC) is in charge of ensuring the company's compliance, which requires identifying and classifying criminal legal risks or sanctions, which they face and establishing prevention, management, control and reaction mechanisms. They are not only compliance with laws, but also commitments to customers, suppliers, company codes of ethics, internal policies, etc.
Compliance can be defined as the independent function that identifies, advises, alerts, monitors and reports regulatory risks. In the international scene of Compliance. ISO 37301 standard on CMS (Compliance Management Systems). Compliance management system certification not only provides assurance, but also helps organizations identify potential for improvement and increase the effectiveness of their CMS.
The Legal branch of the Macpherson Global Company is strictly linked to Criminal Law, to Computer Security in association with a specialized department in this area in the United States. Copyright also plays an important role because Darek, having a musical career of almost 20 years, knows this service and its legal scope in detail, and for that he already has a number of important artists and entertainment world that require his services in Mexico, Spain and the rest of the continent.
“Darek Macpherson points out that Compliance is vital to avoid or mitigate the Legal Responsibility of the Company and its Directors through an efficient Compliance, Monitoring and Control Program. This system adapted to the Policies and Procedures of each company, developing alerts and strategies that remedy the deficiencies detected”
Six members of different nationalities participate in the firm, which has significant capital in its formation, which allows it to integrate with International Law seen from different points of view for its effective compliance. The services are oriented only to companies, since the compliance programs and cybersecurity services start at $30,000 and the meeting costs $1,000.
Her husband, the Arab Yorqcuo Truoklopinkiff, was in charge of the negotiations in the acquisition of offices and a new residence as a second home located in the luxurious Jardines del Pedregal sector in Mexico City. York also plays a fundamental role in her work as an Investigator for the American Government.
COMPOSITION OF THE MACPHERSON GLOBAL TEAM
Specialists in Risk Analysis
Engineers
informatics
Lawyers
Auditors
Clinical and Forensic Psychologists
compliance experts
Experts in Hacker Ethics
LEGAL RESPONSIBILITY WHO IS RESPONSIBLE?
Directories -Owners
Controllers – Managers
Responsible for specific areas
main executives
