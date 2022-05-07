Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,752 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige heading to Japan to promote economic development, renewable energy, and travel to Hawaiʻi

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige is leading a Hawaiʻi delegation to Japan to encourage and expand travel to the Hawaiian Islands as the world slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida; the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry; the Minister of Foreign Affairs; and travel industry partners to reestablish the relationship between Hawaiʻi and Japan.

“Japan is our most important international source of travelers to Hawaiʻi, and we look forward to rekindling our relationship. Overall, international travel is much less than it was pre-pandemic. As our state focuses more on destination management over getting more visitors to the islands, we recognize that Japanese visitors are a priority for us because they tend to engage in the community, they’re respectful of the Hawaiian culture and of our environment. We would like to welcome them back to the islands,” said Gov. Ige.

The governor will also meet with Japanese leaders to discuss economic development and renewable energy.

“Japan is committed to the United Nation’s sustainable development goals which includes clean energy. They want to learn from Hawaiʻi, which is a leader in renewable energy, and the first state in the U.S. to set a 100% renewable energy goal. Both Hawaiʻi and Japan would benefit from joint research, dialogue, and exchange, and working together to achieve our goals more quickly and efficiently,” Ige said.

Gov. Ige will be accompanied by First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige; Mike McCartney, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism; John De Fries, president & CEO Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority; George Kam, chair, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority; and House Speaker Scott Saiki.

The governor is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Friday, May 13. Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor.

###

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige heading to Japan to promote economic development, renewable energy, and travel to Hawaiʻi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.