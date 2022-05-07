R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund Supports Launch of Series 6 of The Social Impact Pulse
Series 6 of The Social Impact Pulse podcast launched May 4 with weekly episodes with entrepreneurs leading artisan enterprises from around the world.
We’re excited to be partnering with the R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund for this series of the podcast as we continue to cultivate intimate conversations with inspiring entrepreneurs committed to social impact.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Series 6 of The Social Impact Pulse podcast launched this week with the first of a series of weekly episodes presenting interviews with entrepreneurs leading artisan enterprises from India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Mexico and Guatemala. All of the enterprises have been part of the Sprout Enterprise® network and impact investment opportunities which are part of the R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund portfolio.
The Social Impact Pulse podcast features “no filter” conversations with innovative entrepreneurs who create positive impact in exciting new ways, The podcast is hosted and produced by Nureen Das, founder of The Artesan Gateway.
Series 6 kicked off this week with Sonica Sarna, founder of Sonica Sarna Design, a leader in ethical fashion design and production based in India. The May 11 podcast will feature Kaylene Alvarez, the managing director of Indonesia-based BIDUK, an impact-focused lending platform. Rachel Faller, co-creator of the sustainability-focused garment company tonlé, will be featured on the May 18 edition. Hema Shroff Patel will talk about her socially-conscious clothing company Amba on May 25. On June 1, Rashmi Bharti, co-founder of Avani, will discuss Avani’s success in developing sustainable enterprises in a remote and rugged region of India.
“The Social Impact Pulse is a wonderful series of intimate, in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs working in the artisan sector,” explained Ellen Fish, founder of the R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund. “Nureen is so very thoughtful about the questions she poses and the response of the entrepreneurs of how, and why, they are addressing the challenges of building their enterprises and creating livelihoods for rural and marginalized communities. Each episode inspires me. It’s really a pleasure to collaborate with Nureen for Series 6 of this podcast.”
Nureen Das added, “We’re excited to be partnering with the R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund for this series of the podcast as we continue to cultivate intimate conversations with inspiring entrepreneurs committed to social impact.”
The Artesan Gateway deepens social impact by strengthening the network of stakeholders in the creative manufacturing and handmade sector. Working collaboratively at the intersection of sustainable production, consumption and livelihoods, the organization produces The Social Impact Pulse, and facilitates events like the Fair Play Forum.
R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund was created by Realize Impact and Sprout Enterprise® to invest in early- stage enterprises creating sustainable livelihoods for rural communities with few economic alternatives. Named one of the Transformative 25 Funds in 2022, R.I.S.E. Artisan Fund has been recognized by Integrated Capital Investing for transforming finance to benefit people and the planet.
