JOE COLLINS FOR CONGRESS CA36 New Campaign Ad

Joe Collins for Congress

Congressional Candidate CA 36 Joe Collins

Congressional Candidate Joe Collins releases his new campaign Ad showing the increase in crime and violence in California.

— Congressional Candidate Joe Collins releases his new campaign Ad

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressional Candidate Joe Collins releases his new campaign Ad showing the increase in crime and violence in California. The new campaign Ad “Democrat Decay” depicts the crime and violence in California through the eyes of a child.

In a recent Newsmax interview, he stressed the need for stronger leadership to combat the issue. ‘’Crime is on the rise, and we need strong leadership to take on this challenge. It's clear that the current administration has failed us. We've seen a rise in gang activity, drug trafficking, poverty, and violence across our state. This is unacceptable, and it's time for a change.”

“As your Congressman, I'll work tirelessly to make our communities safe again. I'll continue to work with law enforcement officials at all levels to crack down on crime and make sure that our streets are once again safe for our families.
We need to put more police officers on the street, fund more programs to help at-risk youth, and get tough on crime. With my leadership, we can turn this state around and make it a place where people feel safe again.
The people of California deserve better than this. We need to send a message that crime will not be tolerated in our state." Collins said.

Collins has been a strong advocate for law and order during his campaign, and he plans to make fighting crime one of his top priorities if elected. He believes that increasing police presence and cracking down on gang violence are essential to reducing crime rates in California.
The Democrat Decay

