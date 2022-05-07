When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 06, 2022
FDA Publish Date: May 06, 2022
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk
Company Name: Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma's Cuisine
Brand Name: Grandma's Cuisine Bernat's Golden Eagle

Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine of East Stroudsburg, PA is recalling multiple varieties of frozen cheese-filled pierogis because it may contain undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Grandma’s Cuisine branded pierogis were distributed in Restaurant Depot chain stores and local retail stores in NY, NJ, and PA. Bernat’s branded pierogis were distributed to retail stores in MA. Golden Eagle brand pierogis were distributed to retail stores in NJ. Recalled product was distributed between April 2021 and April 2022.

The recalled products are sold in 1lb and 3lb plastic bags under the brands: Grandma’s Cuisine, Bernat’s, Golden Eagle. The affected products are listed below:

Product Name UPC Code Size/Net weight Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheese Pierogi 7 1375737813 0 3lb /3 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 0030 3 14oz (397 g) /1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheddar Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 00033 4 16 0z (454g) /1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Mini Potato-Cheddar Pierogi 7 05105 70390 9 3lb/3 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Jalapeno Pierogi 8 67355 00043 3 16 oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Broccoli Pierogi 8 67355 00042 6 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & American Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 00032 7 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Sweet Cheese Pierogi 0 67355 00034 5 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Cheese & Scallion Pierogi 8 67355 00040 2 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Spinach-Feta Pierogi 8 67355 00037 2 14oz (397g) / 1 dozen Bernat’s Potato & Cheese - 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Sweet Cheese - 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Potato, Cheddar & Broccoli - 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Spinach and Feta Cheese - 16oz (450g) Golden Eagle Potato and Cheese Pierogis 0 94922 10425 0 16oz Golden Eagle Cheese Pierogis - 14 oz Golden Eagle Potato & American Cheese Pierogis 7 05105 70400 5 16 oz Golden Eagle Sweet Cheese Pierogis - 14 oz Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Cheese Peirogies - 16 oz (454 g) Golden Eagle Spinach & Feta Pierogis - 16 oz (454g) Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Broccoli Peirogies 7 0510570470 8 16oz (454g) Golden Eagle Cheese Scallion Pierogis - 16oz (454g) No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of it. Consumers who have purchased Grandma’s Cuisine, Golden Eagle or Bernat’s pierogis are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 570-421-0102 Mon.-Fri. 8am to 4pm EST.