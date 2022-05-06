THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, MAY 9, 2022
On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.
TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (27 bills)
H.R. 847 – Promoting Digital Privacy Technologies Act, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Science, Space, and Technology)
H.R. 5324 – NWR Modernization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Bice – Science, Space, and Technology)
S. 66 – South Florida Clean Coastal Waters Act of 2021 (Sen. Rubio – Science, Space, and Technology)
H.R. 7077 – Empowering the U.S. Fire Administration Act, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Science, Space, and Technology)
H.R. 1437 – PRECIP Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Science, Space, and Technology)
H.R. 5911– Fair Hiring in Banking Act, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
H.R. 5914 – Empowering States to Protect Seniors from Bad Actors Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)
H.R. 935 – Small Business Mergers, Acquisitions, Sales, and Brokerage Simplification Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Huizenga – Financial Services)
H.R. 7066 – Russia and Belarus Financial Sanctions Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services)
H.R. 7081 – Ukraine Comprehensive Debt Payment Relief Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Garcia (IL) – Financial Services)
H.R. 6891– Isolate Russian Government Officials Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Financial Services)
H.R. 6899 – Russia and Belarus SDR Exchange Prohibition Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Hill – Financial Services)
S. 1872 – United States Army Rangers Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Ernst – Financial Services)
H.R. 6015– Benjamin Berell Ferencz Congressional Gold Medal Act, as amended (Rep. Frankel – Financial Services)
S. 2201– Supply Chain Security Training Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
S. 1097 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 6531 – Targeting Resources to Communities in Need Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Clyburn – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 224 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5302 Galveston Road in Houston, Texas, as the "Vanessa Guillén Post Office Building" (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 700 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 303 East Mississippi Avenue in Elwood, Illinois, as the "Lawrence M. 'Larry' Walsh Sr. Post Office" (Rep. Foster – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 5900 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2016 East 1st Street in Los Angeles, California, as the "Marine Corps Reserve PVT Jacob Cruz Post Office" (Rep. Gomez – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 6386 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 450 West Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg, Illinois, as the "Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial Post Office Building" (Rep. Krishnamoorthi – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 6614 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 4744 Grand River Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, as the "Rosa Louise McCauley Parks Post Office Building" (Rep. Tlaib – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 91 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 810 South Pendleton Street in Easley, South Carolina, as the "Private First Class Barrett Lyle Austin Post Office Building" (Rep. Duncan (SC) – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 92 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 110 Johnson Street in Pickens, South Carolina, as the "Specialist Four Charles Johnson Post Office" (Rep. Duncan (SC) – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 207– To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 215 1st Avenue in Amory, Mississippi, as the "Command Sergeant Major Lawrence E. 'Rabbit' Kennedy Post Office Building" (Rep. Kelly (MS) – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 209– To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 305 Highway 15 North in Pontotoc, Mississippi, as the "Lance Corporal Marc Lucas Tucker Post Office Building" (Rep. Kelly (MS) – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 3508 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 39 West Main Street, in Honeoye Falls, New York, as the "CW4 Christian J. Koch Memorial Post Office" (Rep. Jacobs (NY) – Oversight and Reform)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
Suspension (1 bill)
S. 4119 – RECA Extension Act of 2022 (Sen. Lee – Judiciary)
H.R. 2499 – Federal Firefighters Fairness Act of 2022 (Rep. Carbajal – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 903 – Rights for the TSA Workforce Act of 2022 (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 5129 – Community Services Block Grant Modernization Act of 2022 (Rep. Bonamici – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
A Resolution Recognizing Congressional Workers’ Right to Organize
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 903, H.R. 2499,and H.R. 5129. Amendments were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022.
