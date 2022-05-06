THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, MAY 9, 2022

On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (27 bills)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Suspension (1 bill)

S. 4119 – RECA Extension Act of 2022 (Sen. Lee – Judiciary)

– Federal Firefighters Fairness Act of 2022 (Rep. Carbajal – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 903 – Rights for the TSA Workforce Act of 2022 (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 5129 – Community Services Block Grant Modernization Act of 2022 (Rep. Bonamici – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

A Resolution Recognizing Congressional Workers’ Right to Organize

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible