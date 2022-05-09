Hawaii Medical College Celebrates 15 Years
We are very proud to continue to offer students a track to stable, in-demand jobs through the vocational training we provide. Helping students succeed is paramount to our mission.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaii Medical College (HMC) is celebrating its 15th year in operation on May 10th. The college offers Diploma and Degree programs for careers in the healthcare field. Now, more than ever the need for Medical Assistants, Nurse Aides, Billing & Coding as well as Business & IT personnel is at an all-time high.
While a number of Hawaii schools that offered similar programs have shuttered, HMC has been able to grow and thrive. The loss of vocational schools has left local medical centers, clinics, hospitals and pharmacies with fewer candidates to choose from for their many open positions. Hawaii Medical College is working to increase enrollment to help fill those needs.
"We are very proud to continue to offer students a track to stable, in-demand jobs through the vocational training we provide,” stated Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO of Hawaii Medical College. “Helping students succeed is paramount to our mission.”
Currently, Hawaii Medical College programs include Clinical Medical Assistant, Healthcare Administration Billing & Coding, Advanced Nurse Aide, and Business Administration & IT. Diploma level programs are 12 to 15 months, while Degree Programs take 22 to 24 months to complete. With their rolling admissions, students can enroll at any time. HMC staff is there to help at every step of the enrollment process, from the admissions forms to attaining financial aid.
Much of the curriculum is offered online, so students may attend class from home or anywhere that works for them. To make things easier, HMC also offers students the use of a Dell Laptop computer, Microsoft Office 365 software and the training they need to use it effectively. Better yet, once they complete their program, the computer is theirs to keep.
Support from HMC doesn’t stop once the diploma or degree is received, HMC assists in job placement for both newly graduated students and alumni. With the current environment HMC students are highly sought after and readily employable.
To learn more visit: https://www.hmi.edu/
About Hawaii Medical College
Opened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s largest and most successful locally owned career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to office assistants, nurse aides, bookkeepers, and IT support technicians. The college provides support and guidance to a variety of students from military veteran to high-school graduates ensuring that they are successful in their chosen careers. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400, high certification pass rates and placement rates. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.
