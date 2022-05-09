Dickson Realty unveils “smart tech” powered by Delta Media

Nancy Fennell is CEO of Dickson Realty. Dickson Realty Delta Media

RENO, NEVADA, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dickson Realty, the top-ranked real estate company in Reno-Sparks, Nev., announced the debut of its new, next-generation “smart tech” from Delta Media.

The technology leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to deliver more market exposure for sellers and greater local real estate market insight to buyers across northern Nevada and northeastern California.

Home to nearly 325 agents and 10 real estate offices, Dickson Realty was founded in 1973 and is known for deploying smart solutions to support its team of agents, employees and affiliates to help them stand apart from competitors.

“At Dickson Realty, we didn’t become the region’s go-to source for real estate expertise by sitting on our laurels, especially when it comes to technology,” said Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty. “We did it by choosing to continually look at our industry through a forward-thinking lens by identifying client needs and seeking innovative solutions for doing business better. Our mission is to become a client’s REALTOR for life. By deploying cutting-edge technology that directly benefits sellers and buyers, we will remain the market leader as our agents continue to deliver an unparalleled customer service experience."

Fueled by Delta Media, creators of the real estate industry’s most advanced all-in-one technology marketing platform for real estate brokerages, new Dickson Realty websites will leverage AI and automation. As a result, Dickson Realty will deliver one of the nation’s most robust local home search experiences for consumers.

As one of the top 100 independent brokerages in America, Dickson Realty agents now have access to Delta Media's advanced software tools. Delta smart technology includes a fully-integrated customer relations management (CRM) system, digital and print marketing automation, an advanced social media promotional system, and more, ensuring clients receive more exposure for their homes. Delta Media has also announced the addition of more smart technology over the next several months, to help Dickson Realty agents capture more "customers for life.”

“Almost every consumer starts their home search online today,” said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media. "Dickson Realty understands how vital it is to provide their clients a search experience that is second to none."

“More Americans today are using a REALTOR than ever before," said Fennell. “Our new tech gives our agents a competitive advantage in every market we serve. Smart tech frees up our agents to give them more time to do what they love – spending time helping their clients.”

Advance technology will include:

• AI-based customer engagement: websites that offer suggestions and automated marketing engagements.

• Automated marketing: integrated into the CRM, Delta tech helps agents review their contacts and deliver the right content at the right time to the right clients.

• Fastest property listing updates: all property details are immediately available when listed.

• Real-time listing alerts: delivering email notifications when a property that fits a search criterion comes on the market.

• Rich local content: featuring current real estate market activity, local school insight – and more – are updated continuously.

• Industry-leading, patent-pending SEO: will drive significantly more traffic to dicksonrealty.com.

• Interactive map integration: the entire site is integrated with Google Map Search to see the proximity of homes to schools, parks, shopping, and other points of interest.

• Integrated mortgage calculators: estimate monthly mortgage payments instantly.

• INRIX Drive Time search: search for homes by commute time.

• 100% mobile responsive design: scales to any screen size, smartphone to desktop.

• Automated Valuation Model: the built-in AVM offers an instant online estimation of current local home values.

All the new features built into the Dickson Realty website are at dicksonrealty.com.

About Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty has offices in Caughlin Ranch, Downtown Reno, Sparks, Somersett, Damonte Ranch, Montrêux, Incline Village and Las Vegas in Nevada, as well as Portola, Donner Lake, Northstar and Truckee in California. Dickson Realty is the region’s market leader and has been in business since 1973. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.

