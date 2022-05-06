Submit Release
Idaho Travel Council – Special MeetingMay09

StartMay 9, 2022 10:00 AM MSTEndMay 9, 2022 10:30 AM MST

The Idaho Travel Council will meet via Zoom on Monday, May 9th, 10:00am – 10:30am. The council will hear a grant presentation from the Idaho Ski Areas Association and vote on a scope of work change.

View the agenda here.

The public may join the meeting via Zoom here.

