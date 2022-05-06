Likelike Highway repaving starts with full nightly closures Kaneohe-bound from Nalanieha Street

Main, News Posted on May 6, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will begin resurfacing of Likelike Highway with nightly full closures of the highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction from Nalanieha Street on Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 13, starting at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following morning. Closures for the week of May 9 will be:

9 p.m. Monday, May 9, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 10

9 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 11

9 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, through 5 a.m. Thursday, May 12

9 p.m. Thursday, May 12, through 5 a.m. Friday, May 13

Closures for the following week will be nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday, May 15, and ending Friday morning, May 19. Scheduled lane closures are posted every Friday to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/ and sent via email through https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

Weather permitting, the repaving of Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Emmeline Place and the Wilson Tunnels is expected to take a month to complete. The contractor will then begin repaving the Honolulu-bound lanes. Estimated completion of the repaving in both directions is late July 2022.

The Pali Highway and H-3 Freeway will be open and are recommended alternative routes. Motorists are urged to check traffic conditions before starting their trip.

Electronic message signs will be activated to alert motorists of the planned closure. Emergency vehicles and TheBus will be allowed through the closure.

HDOT appreciates your patience as we work to maintain and improve our roads.

