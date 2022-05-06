The ICEE Company Extends NFT Auction Fundraising for Cancer Research Through ICEE Hope Initiative
Custom Artwork Designed by 'Friends' Artist Burton Morris Available NowNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to increase the contributions to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, The ICEE™ Company announced the extension of its branded non-fungible tokens (NFTs) auction today. Until Friday, May 13, collectors and ICEE fans alike can bring their favorite ICEE flavors to life with the purchase of a one-of-a-kind ICEE immortal NFT auctioned on the Chronicle marketplace. Proceeds from the auction will support The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in their mission to find a cure for blood cancer through the Company’s ICEE Hope initiative.
Designed by American pop artist Burton Morris, whose artwork has been featured at The Academy Awards, The Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and on the TV series Friends, ICEE’s immortal NFT showcases some of the brands famous flavors— blue raspberry, red cherry and orange swirled together. The animated image brings the flavors to life in a moving 3D presentation as if the cup and flavors are popping off the screen. To complement their new NFT, the auction winner will also receive a countertop ICEE Maker and all the delicious flavors needed to make the perfect summer treat.
In addition to ICEE Swirl, the brand released a selection of NFTs by Morris featuring ICEE flavors including bubble gum, lime, and orange. While 750 of each of the lime and orange NFTs will be minted as common cards and sold for $50, only 100 limited edition bubble gum NFTs minted as a rare card and sold for $150.
The NFT auction and collectible cards launched on Monday, May 2, and with the extension the auction will now close at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 13. The NFT was developed in partnership with Design Plus, a licensing boutique, specializing in brand building through the development of lifestyle merchandise designed to provoke, engage, and motivate.
“I’m so excited to offer ICEE fans the opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind piece of digital artwork designed by artist Burton Morris,” said Dan Fachner, President & CEO of J&J Snack Foods Corp. “Our fans will have a rare chance to own a piece of ICEE history while supporting our effort to bring ‘sweeter futures’ to cancer patients through our ICEE Hope initiative.”
ICEE Hope launched on March 7, in coordination with Fachner’s nomination for the LLS Man of the Year (MOY) award. Building on the company’s history of community service and ICEE Hope’s first campaign, Fachner has set a goal to raise $100,000 for LLS by May 21 through fundraising events and initiatives.
In addition to the auction through Chronicle, ICEE fans alike will have an additional opportunity to bid on a unique Morris print inspired by the ICEE NFT at the LLS online auction between noon CST on May 18 and 7:15 p.m. CST on May 21.
About The ICEE Company
Founded in 1967, The ICEE Company is the leader and innovator in the frozen beverage industry, offering the most comprehensive frozen beverage package and service network in the beverage and foodservice categories. The brand portfolio includes ICEE, SLUSH PUPPiE, PARROT-ICE fruit smoothies, THELMA’s frozen lemonade, and frozen cocktails. The ICEE Company is also a major service provider to the foodservice category through ICEE Managed Service. The ICEE Company is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF), and operates Service Centers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada. ICEE is distributed globally across Europe, China, Central America, the GCC and Australia.
About Burton Morris
Internationally recognized Pop Artist, Burton Morris, is best known for his bold and graphic depictions of American icons. His subject matter includes objects that portray today’s popular culture. His distinctive style is characterized by radiant black outlines and vivid colors that emit energy in all of his artwork.
He established the Burton Morris Studios in 1990. That year he began making his small post-pop icons into large scale paintings. He would choose one subject per composition to create what he calls “an instant happening” for the viewer.
In 1992, Absolut Vodka selected his artwork to represent Pennsylvania for its prestigious Absolut Statehood campaign. His paintings began to hang on the hit NBC television sitcom “Friends” in 1994, which continued to showcase his artwork for over ten seasons. Over the years, Burton has produced signature artworks for some of the biggest events in the world, such as the 2004 Summer Olympic Games, The 76th Annual Academy Awards, The 2006 MLB All-Star Game, The 38th Montreux Jazz Festival, the 2010 FIFA World Cup Soccer, and the 2016 USGA U.S. Open. In addition, his artwork has helped to raise millions of dollars for charities worldwide.
For more information about Burton Morris, please visit www.BurtonMorris.com.
About LLS
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Chronicle
Chronicle is a next-generation digital collectables marketplace featuring officially licensed digital collectables, more commonly known as NFTs. Chronicle makes it easy for anyone to buy, sell, trade, and gift authenticated digital collectables directly licensed from the world’s leading brands.
About Design Plus
Founded in 1983, Design Plus is a global boutique headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with partners in the United Kingdom, Europe, Mexico and Japan. Design Plus specializes in leading edge licensing programs that connect brands to their fans through creativity, color, flavor and taste. Design Plus is the exclusive, global licensing partner for The ICEE Company.
