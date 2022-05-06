May 6, 2022

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has completed her review of bills enacted during the second session of the 130th Legislature.

During the 130th Legislature, which occurred from 2021 to 2022, 969 bills have become law and 27 bills have been vetoed. Copies of the Governor’s veto letters can be viewed here. Approximately 97 percent of bills that reached Governor Mills’ desk during the 130th Legislature became law.

The Legislature will meet Monday to consider the five bills recently vetoed by the Governor. Thus far, no veto by the Governor has been overridden by the Legislature.

In total, throughout Governor Mills’ time in office, 1,826 bills have become law and 38 bills have been vetoed. Approximately 98 percent of bills to reach Governor Mills’ desk have become law.