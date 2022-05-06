Alert: Scammers Posing as ICAC Officers Calling Utah Residents

The Utah Attorney General’s Office wants to alert the public of a telephone scam involving a person posing as a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

There have been several reports of people receiving calls from someone posing as an officer with the ICAC Task Force.

THE ICAC TASK FORCE ONLY CONTACTS CITIZENS FOR INVESTIGATIONS. SOLICITATION OR THREATENING CALLS SHOULD BE REPORTED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT IMMEDIATELY.

“At this point, we’re not sure of the origin of the calls, and the best way to warn the community is to have people protect themselves,” said Commander Alan White. “To learn there is a person or group impersonating our organization is disturbing. People need to know that our operations are heavily researched and largely undercover. We very selectively do community outreach.”

Anyone who receives one of these calls should call the Attorney General’s ICAC Tip line number (801-281-1211) and report these encounters immediately.

