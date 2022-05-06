BID NOW: Bel Air Mega-Mansion—Featuring Multi-Sensory NFT Art Gallery & Retractable DJ Booth—Will Sell to Highest Bidder

Palazzo di Vista, 777 Sarbonne Road, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California Modern architectural masterpiece featuring luxury finishes An atmosphere reminiscent of a seven-star resort Coveted location in Bel Air, 20 minutes from Beverly Hills Boasts some of the grandest panoramic views of Los Angeles

The exclusive mansion, represented by acclaimed agents Aaron Kirman and Mauricio Umansky, will sell to the highest bidder on May 9.

With past successes working with Concierge Auctions, it was an obvious choice to take yet another listing to auction with them, and we’re looking forward to another successful sale.” — Aaron Kirman, Listing Agent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is now open for Palazzo di Vista in Los Angeles, California. Listed for $87,777,777, the current ask sits at $42.5 million, and in just four days, the auction will conclude with the property selling to the highest bidder. Concierge Auctions is working in cooperation with Multibillion-dollar producing international real estate agent Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Mauricio Umansky of The Umansky Team at The Agency, all as hired parties in the sale of this once-in-a-lifetime estate. Bidding will close on May 9th. Visit Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace to watch live as buyers digitally place bids from around the world.

"We're pleased to collaborate once again with Aaron Kirman and Maurico Umansky on another top-tier California property," stated Chad Roffers, President of Concierge Auctions. "Palazzo di Vista exemplifies the type of exclusive properties that are perfectly suited to the luxury auctions that have become our hallmark. You wouldn't be able to recreate another property with these protected panoramic views, five-star amenities, top-tier entertainment spaces, and unmatched privacy. With only four days to bid, now is the time to register and get involved as the property will sell come May 9th.”

Located at 777 Sarbonne Road, the 20,000± square-foot property boasts endless views of downtown Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Mountains, and the Channel Islands beyond. The number ‘7’ is of special value to the home as not only did the renovation take place over seven years to complete, but many of the architectural elements and measurements are designed in multiples of seven. From the three oversized ‘sevens’ with the property address at the end of the driveway, each measuring 7-feet, 7-inches tall, to the dazzling entrance with a soaring 14-foot-tall front door and floating marble bridge-like pathway to the sleek and sprawling living room with 21-foot-high ceilings, the number seven deeply ingrained.

The living area also offers style with no shortage of luxury finishes: a retractable hydraulic DJ table for top-tier entertainment compliments the gleaming glass elevator and its encompassing Feng Shui koi pond. Deeper into the property, a stunning art gallery houses a private art collection curated by Sylia de Palma of MDP Art Curators that includes both traditional art and NFTs. Incomparable luxury awaits in the primary suite, where a towering glass wall opens to a floating wrap-around deck composed of marble and glass, with all of Los Angeles beyond. The atmosphere, reminiscent of a seven-star resort, extends to the en suite bath, where dual-facing showers, marble vanities, and expansive walk-in closets surround the show-stopping soaking spa tub. Venture outdoors to relax by the oversized infinity-edge pool with panoramic views of L.A, complete with its dramatic views of Los Angeles that are forever protected by a property easement.

“After a seven-year renovation, this home has become one of the finest L.A. has to offer and the buyer of this property will ultimately be investing in a lifestyle that is nearly impossible to find,” said Aaron Kirman, Listing Agent. “With past successes working with Concierge Auctions, it was an obvious choice to take yet another listing to auction with them, and we’re looking forward to another successful sale.”

Additional features include seven bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms; sleek white walls and polished Calacatta Gold Marble floors throughout; sprawling living room with a 21-foot-tall glass wall that overlooks L.A.; Feng Shui koi pond; bookmatched Calacatta Gold Marble-clad bath with a glass-wall that can be fogged for privacy at the touch of a button; expansive walk-in closets; designer chandeliers throughout; versatile outdoor entertaining spaces with several fire features, including seating areas and an extra-large dining table; secluded outdoor bar; a separate two-bedroom guest house; two luxury garages, one in white marble and the second in black; hidden underground red wine storage area; and a glass-walled elevator—all just 20 minutes to Beverly Hills and downtown Los Angeles, and 25 minutes to Los Angeles International Airport to jet off to the destination of your choice.

“Whether you want to entertain on a top-tier level, take advantage of unparalleled amenities, or soak in arguably one of the greatest views of Los Angeles, this estate can offer it all,” shared Mauricio Umansky. “Truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity, 777 Sarbonne Road even offers a first-of-its-kind multi-sensory Non-Fungible Token (NFT) art gallery.”

Synonymous with luxury and is known for its star-studded residents and spectacular homes, Bel Air is a beautiful Los Angeles neighborhood where exclusivity and close-knit community go hand-in-hand. The winding roads are an oasis, lined with luscious greenery and grand estates. Together with nearby Holmby Hills, just 15 minutes away, and Beverly Hills, 20 minutes away, Bel Air completes the Platinum Triangle of idyllic and prosperous communities. The dramatic snow-capped peaks of the Santa Monica Mountains perfectly complement the iconic L.A. skyline. Take a quick drive down to Rodeo Drive for world-renowned luxury shopping. UCLA is less than 1 mile from Palazzo di Vista’s front gates, not to mention its close proximity to the top three premier grade-schools in Los Angeles and easy access to the 405, making travel to the airport a breeze. Bel Air truly offers all the conveniences and excitement of bustling Los Angeles just a stone’s throw away.

Palazzo di Vista is available for showings daily by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Palazzo di Vista: Mansion Atop Rare Promontory | Bel Air, Los Angeles, CA