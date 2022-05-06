Media Advisory – Virtual Press Conference

What:

The Oregon Department of Agriculture, Washington State Department of Agriculture, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Department of Health, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Oregon Public Health Division, will host a joint press conference regarding the first detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Washington and Oregon.

Speakers:

Dr. Dana Dobbs, Washington State Department of Agriculture

Dr. Ryan Scholz, State Veterinarian, Oregon Department of Agriculture

Also available for questions:

Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Department of Agriculture

Dr. Colin Gillin, State Wildlife Veterinarian, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Dr. Kristin Mansfield, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Dr. Emilio DeBess, Oregon Public Health Division

Frank Ameduri, Washington State Department of Health

When:

May 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. Pacific

Meeting Info:

Members of the public can watch the live press conference on WSDA’s YouTube page.

Members of the press Participation in the press conference is only open to members of the press. Pre-registration is required to attend. Unfortunately, registration is only available via a desktop computer; you cannot register on a mobile device.

PLEASE REGISTER AT LEAST ONE HOUR IN ADVANCE TO ENSURE YOUR REGISTRATION IS APPROVED PRIOR TO THE START OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE.

Register to attend the virtual press conference