Submit Release
News Search

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,734 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory – Virtual Press Conference

What:

The Oregon Department of Agriculture, Washington State Department of Agriculture, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Department of Health, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Oregon Public Health Division, will host a joint press conference regarding the first detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Washington and Oregon.

Speakers:

Dr. Dana Dobbs, Washington State Department of Agriculture

Dr. Ryan Scholz, State Veterinarian, Oregon Department of Agriculture

 

Also available for questions:

Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Department of Agriculture

Dr. Colin Gillin, State Wildlife Veterinarian, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Dr. Kristin Mansfield, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Dr. Emilio DeBess, Oregon Public Health Division

Frank Ameduri, Washington State Department of Health

 

When:

May 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. Pacific

 

Meeting Info:

Members of the public can watch the live press conference on WSDA’s YouTube page.

Members of the press Participation in the press conference is only open to members of the press. Pre-registration is required to attend. Unfortunately, registration is only available via a desktop computer; you cannot register on a mobile device.

 

PLEASE REGISTER AT LEAST ONE HOUR IN ADVANCE TO ENSURE YOUR REGISTRATION IS APPROVED PRIOR TO THE START OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE.

Register to attend the virtual press conference

You just read:

Media Advisory – Virtual Press Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.