The Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien for Food & AgTech entrepreneurs committed to diversity & inclusion
Radicle & Nutrien launch The Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien to invest in startups committed to D&I while advancing a sustainable food systemSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 10th, 2022 –– Radicle Growth, a company-building platform for early-stage ag and food technologies, recently partnered with Nutrien, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, to launch “The Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien” to invest US$500k in early-stage companies that are committed to driving goals of diversity and inclusion, while also advancing a sustainable food value chain.
The Challenge provides a platform for AgTech entrepreneurs from around the world who are committed to supporting Women and Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC) internally and through their business. The Challenge aims to provide assistance to these historically underrepresented groups in agriculture when attaining venture capital and access to resources that could help them bring their technologies to market.
Two winners will be awarded a US$250,000 investment each and will gain access to Radicle’s company-building platform that will be used to accelerate their growth.
Register now for the early application: https://radicle.vc/the-radicle-inclusion-challenge-by-nutrien-early-registrants/
Candace Laing, Nutrien Vice President, Sustainability & Stakeholder Relations, said, “As an industry leader, Nutrien is committed to using its global network to help increase participation of historically underrepresented groups in agriculture. We’re excited to learn more about the fantastic and innovative organizations this grassroots challenge will seek to uncover. We also intend for this effort to shed light on the many organizations led by women and BIPOC entrepreneurs who are needed now more than ever to help transform agriculture.”
Kirk Haney, Managing Partner, Radicle Growth, said: “At Radicle, we recognize talent no matter what it looks like. As a result, 50% of our Fund I portfolio CEOs are women. This Challenge is for any entrepreneur embracing the value of inclusion to help build a successful company. We’re thrilled to partner with Nutrien, a company that is committed to innovating and improving to create long-term value with measurable impacts and outcomes.”
Investment decisions will be made at a “Pitch Day” during the World Food Prize Foundation's Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa in October of 2022. A judging panel of industry experts, soon to be announced, will hear from 4-6 finalists who will be chosen from the global applicant pool. In addition to the funding, the winners will also benefit from exposure to senior executives at Radicle Growth and Nutrien, to help accelerate their roadmaps towards success.
For more information on the Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien, visit https://radicle.vc/the-radicle-challenge/.
About Radicle Growth:
Radicle Growth selects innovative, early-stage companies for investment, ensuring that disruptive AgTech & Food Tech companies reach their full potential. In addition to providing seed-stage capital, Radicle Growth provides a fertile environment for visionaries in the ag and food space to flourish. Their proprietary platform is one of a kind in the ag and food industry, filling a huge void in the market by identifying the most innovative technologies and accelerating them with a range of value-creation initiatives. To connect and learn more about Radicle Growth follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tons of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental, and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
About World Food Prize Foundation
The World Food Prize Foundation elevates innovations and inspires action to sustainably increase the quality, quantity and availability of food for all. The Foundation supports this through a variety of innovative programs year-round including by: recognizing and rewarding individuals making exceptional achievements in addressing food security; convening global leaders in Des Moines each year to address the latest issues and innovations in food and agriculture; inspiring, recognizing and empowering students around the world by providing educational and professional experiences on pressing food security and agriculture issues; and addressing Iowa's challenges and successes in fighting hunger and poverty.
