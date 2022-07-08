Roger S. Mattson’s newly released “Living by God’s Grace” is a potent journal filled with life lessons.
“Living by God’s Grace” from Book Vine Press author Roger S. Mattson is a heartfelt account that tells a story about God’s saving grace.
I pray that this book inspires those fighting. The road to recovery takes time. So, be patient. God will never give you too much for you to handle or a mountain too high for you to climb.”KS, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Living by God’s Grace”: a captivating memoir that encourages the readers to have faith in God. It is a book that tells the author’s life story, who has been an addict for thirty years but found a turning point as he lived his life with God. “Living by God’s Grace” is the creation of published author Roger S. Mattson, a man who loves fishing, traveling, and spending time with family.
— Roger S. Mattson
Roger S. Mattson writes, “This book is about how God saved my life after 30 years of addiction; it tells how we should never give up and put everything in God’s hands. For the first years of my life, I tried it my way, and it didn’t work; then, by giving it to God, He saved me. Even though my life was over, according to doctors saying I wouldn’t make it until morning God had different plans and sent me back, showing me His love and grace.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Roger S. Mattson’s new book aims to inspire readers of all ages to have faith in God no matter what they are going through in life. This book reminds the readers that God can move mountains for them.
The author wants to let the readers know that living in God’s grace will help them conquer all the tribulations in life.
Roger S. Mattson
