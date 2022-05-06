B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN FLORIDA
John D. Long Joins as Partner in Delray Beach, Florida
Meaningful success for me comes from applying my skills in improving both the businesses and lives of others. This belief is shared by B2B CFO® and that’s why I’m honored to be part of the firm.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that John D. Long has joined as Partner. He is based in Delray Beach, Florida, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
— John D Long
John is a skilled executive and CPA with deep financial and operational experience with over 20 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he was the Executive Vice President of Tray, Inc. where he took the company from $12M in sales with 28 employees to $28M in sales with 44 employees. He also created a fulfillment business unit which increased and diversified Tray, Inc’s revenue. John has also served as CFO, then President, of a $90M full-service payroll business, where he increased gross margin by 17%, as well as reduced operating cost by 20% for the business.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “John is an exceptional professional with a sincere appreciation for our unique process and strategy. His passion for business coupled with his years of financial and operational experience, will be of tremendous value to the business community in Florida.”
John is a Trustee Member of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, and member of ProVisors’ newly formed group in South Florida.
According to John, “As much as I like to accomplish things in life, true and meaningful success for me will come from applying my skills and efforts in improving both the businesses and lives of others. This belief is shared by every B2B CFO® partner, and that’s why I’m honored and excited to be part of the firm.”
To find out more about, or to connect with John, visit b2bcfo.com/john-long.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
John D Long
B2B CFO
johnlong@b2bcfo.com
