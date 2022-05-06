EnableU announces formal sales enablement coaching platform

You build solutions. EnableU enables your team to deliver them.

Launch will drastically reduce time, cost of enabling salesforce through AI-enabled personalized paths, feedback and an interactive assets of best practices.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-in-class human intelligence, AI-enabled personalized coaching, assessing reps’ competencies, mapping them against behaviors of the top reps to create a personalized and adaptive path. Coaching plans include self-directed, micro-learning segments coupled with group coaching, lifting the burden from sales managers to assess and coach their sales teams.

Sales managers usually have a target on their back 24/7, without time to assess the competencies of each rep and formulate personalized coaching plans. EnableU’s sales enablement coaching platform will automate the process of assessing each associate’s competencies, monitoring their behaviors and mapping them in live comparison it to the competencies of the top reps within the organization. In addition, EnableU sales coaching will create a personalized learning and coaching plan for each rep. This will enable sales managers to focus on deal coaching to move each deal to close.

“This platform is nirvana for sales managers and organizations” says Ed Sattar, Chairman and lead investor of EnableU. “Most sales organizations focus on the top 20% percent of their sales force, and tend to ignore the bottom 80%, which is a huge line item on organizations’ P&L. EnableU’s sales platform increases performance and ROI of the reps in the 50-80th percentile, who are not coached adequately”, says Sattar.

AI monitors all major components of an executive delivery. Clients receive immediate insight on eye contact, vocal tone and pacing, use of “filler” language, their listening-to-speaking ratio, and other critical behaviors. Sales teams learn to optimize all aspects of their sales approach —from lead qualification through closure — through sales enablement coaching delivered by mentors with decades of experience.

The initiative headlines EnableU’s comprehensive suite of sales tools, alongside custom course creation, AI-driven learning pathways, and advanced call recording analysis. Beta results are overwhelmingly positive: EnableU has driven a 55% ROI increase through applied sales coaching and supplementary AI.

“After working with EnableU, I am now partnering more closely with my sales team to track our metrics weekly, coach them on roadblocks, and help them improve their accountability toward their goal” says Patricio Ramal, Director of Education Sales at NLI. “It has been very helpful to not only have resources for the sales team but for me as a leader and becoming more accountable for their development.”

EnableU enhances sales performance through applied behavioral science, professional learning and personalized coaching.

If you would like more information about sales coaching dynamics from EnableU, please call Lori Gross at 612.590.1368, or email lori.gross@enableu.com.