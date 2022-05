New Seasons Market LLC is recalling Matiz Valencia Almonds because they may contain undeclared peanuts. The Valencia almonds were distributed in Oregon and Washington to New Seasons Market stores for retail sale in the cheese department.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/new-seasons-market-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-peanuts-matiz-valencia-almonds