Latest News: Concerts from the Library of Congress Presents Live Performances, Discussions in May and June
Concerts from the Library of Congress is celebrating the return of live events at the Library with a rich mix of classical chamber music, Latin jazz and a panoramic outlook on new music in America.
All events are presented free of charge to the public. Patrons can register to attend in-person events by visiting loc.gov/concerts. Virtual programming will be presented on loc.gov/concerts and the Library’s YouTube channel. Tickets are available now for May events, and registration for June events will be available on May 15.