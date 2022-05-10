Submit Release
CANADA-WIDE LAUNCH OF EDMONTON-BASED MEAVIA SET TO IMPROVE CARE FOR MUSCULOSKELETAL ISSUES

MeaVia Virtual Physiotherapy in partnership with GoodLife Fitness

MeaVia launches new age of comprehensive virtual physiotherapy services across Canada.

Now in partnership with GoodLife Fitness, we are pleased to offer an opportunity for our members to gain access to a GoodLife Fitness.”
— Darwin Fogt, CEO
CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MeaVia, the first of its kind program, offers Canadians the opportunity to receive affordable, accessible, reimbursable physiotherapy virtually from local licensed providers.

MeaVia CEO Darwin Fogt (MPT) has provided virtual physiotherapy to global clients since 2016. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fogt has seen a boom in the use of virtual health services, with over 23,000 virtual physiotherapy visits completed.

“The pandemic unearthed an opportunity to make much-needed musculoskeletal (MSK) health care more accessible. Using the virtual format, we can often obtain better outcomes, while minimizing the financial burden on the client and reducing the environmental impact,” says Fogt.

More than 11 million people in Canada are affected by MSK disorders and injuries every year, averaging $3,360 in individual cost. MeaVia is partnering with GoodLife Fitness to bring access to focused physiotherapy and fitness to people in Canada. MeaVia services can be reimbursed for patients who have a Health Spending Account through their benefits plan.

MeaVia delivers a range of physiotherapy services that include injury care, musculoskeletal activation, body empowerment, work hardening and functional health testing, using items already available at the patient’s home.

Fogt added, “Telehealth has been extremely successful for patients dealing with MSK issues. Now in partnership with GoodLife Fitness, we are pleased to offer an opportunity for our members to gain access to a GoodLife Fitness. We expect this will result in better outcomes because of the access to the necessary fitness equipment to continue to build on the therapeutic exercise plan prescribed to them by their physiotherapist.”

For more information about MeaVia, visit meavia.ca/contact.

MEDIA CONTACT: *Chantel* *mymeavia@meavia.ca* *1(825)461-8518

Chantel
MeaVia
+1 825-461-8518
mymeavia@meavia.ca
