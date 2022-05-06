FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, May 6, 2022

DMV ENCOURAGES MOTORISTS TO SHOW THEIR LOVE OF NYS PARKS WITH A CUSTOM PLATE

Plates available for passenger and commercial vehicles and motorcycles

Customers can choose from beach, bridge and Niagara Falls scenes

I Love My Park Day comes once a year, but New Yorkers can both enjoy the state’s parks and show their support for the parks system year-round with a custom plate.

This Saturday, May 7, is I Love My Park Day. New York offers more than 250 state parks, historic sites, golf courses, boat launches, and trails from the shores of Long Island to the splendor of Niagara Falls. Across the state, you can enjoy everything from beaches to boat launches, take hiking trails to waterfalls, stay overnight in campsites, and enjoy time on golf courses.

The I LOVE NY Adventure Custom Plates are available to individuals that currently hold a NY State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued Sporting License and/or a NY State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (Parks) issued Empire Passport.

The I Love New York Parks plate is available with one of three different scenes: a beach view, a bridge scene and an image of Niagara Falls. These plates are available for passenger, commercial and motorcycle registration classes.

“New Yorkers can rightfully take pride in the great beauty of New York’s 180 parks,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Every person and family can find something fun to do at a state park, and we are proud to provide these custom plates for motorists and motorcyclists who want to show their New York State Park Pride whenever they travel.”

“These custom license plates let New Yorkers show their appreciation for New York State Parks with some eye-catching and stylish designs,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “New York State Parks are worth celebrating, and I encourage all New Yorkers to visit and explore these special places this year.”

New York offers a variety of custom plates that show support for everything from the US military to the regions of New York State. Other plates include sports teams, professions, organizations, and a host of causes including 9/11 remembrance and conserving open space. You can learn more about picture and professional plates on the DMV website.

Online registration for I Love My Park Day can be completed on the Parks and Trails New York website. The statewide volunteer event is intended to enhance parks, historic sites and public lands and raise awareness and visibility to the state outdoor recreation assets and their needs.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which are visited by a record 78.4 million people in 2021. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit www.parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call 518.474.0456. Also, connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow DMV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

