MiniTrencher and Dorian Drake Enter into Strategic GeoRipper®T/A Trenching Attachment Export Agreement

GeoRipperT/A Product Line Represented by Dorian Drake International in markets outside the USA and Canada.

GeoRipperT/A Trencher Attachment in use

MiniTrencher and Dorian Drake International Inc. entered into a strategic export agreement for the GeoRipper®T/A brand trenching attachments and accessories.

We're excited to market and sell GeoRipper®T/A product line globally. It is an extremely unique, economical, and intelligent product that will generate a very favorable response from our customers.”
— Chris Canellas, Dorian Drake’s Hardware, Lawn & Garden group manager

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TerraTrench USA, Inc. dba MiniTrencher and Dorian Drake International Inc. entered into a strategic export agreement for the GeoRipper®T/A brand trenching attachments and accessories. GeoRipper®T/A is a trenching attachment that converts a concrete saw into a portably precise handheld trenching and digging solution in minutes that decreases labor costs and improves profitability.

Dorian Drake will manage all aspects of product bids, sales, logistics, and customer service in their coverage region. Dorian’s area of coverage is worldwide, except in the US, Canada, and China.

“MiniTrencher is thrilled to work with Dorian Drake to further expand our global network and provide support to our established international dealers and distributors”, said JJ Harris, General Manager at MiniTrencher.

Commenting on the new arrangement, Chris Canellas, Dorian Drake’s Hardware, Lawn & Garden group manager said, “We are very excited to market and sell the GeoRipper®T/A product line to our global network. It is an extremely unique, economical, and intelligent product that we believe will generate a very favorable response from our customer base.”

MiniTrencher, Manufacturers of GeoRipper®T/A Trenching Attachments

MiniTrencher is an American Company that distributes portable commercial equipment for simple trenching solutions. MiniTrencher began distributing the TerraTrencher in North America in 2014. The first portable, commercial mini trencher, known as TerraSaw, was originally developed more than 20 years ago in New Zealand. Sticking to its motto – Trenching Made Easy – MiniTrencher has developed the GeoRipper® minitrencher which allows contractors a grab-and-go method for trenching. The GeoRipper®T/A trenching attachment is continuing to revolutionize the industry with its portability, affordability, profitability, and now: interchangeability. To learn more, go to www.MiniTrencher.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit, and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental; and medical. To learn more, go to http://www.doriandrake.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sigfredo Diaz, Manager of IT & Marketing Services
Dorian Drake International
Tel +1 (914) 697-9800

Debra McNamara, Marketing Director
TerraTrench USA, Inc. Dba MiniTrencher
Tel +1 (360) 949-1231

Sigfredo Diaz
Dorian Drake International Inc.
+1 914-697-9800
GeoRipper® Handheld Trencher: Commercial

You just read:

