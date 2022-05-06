Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,717 in the last 365 days.

Old World Industries Expands Dorian Drake’s Territory as International Representatives for PEAK® Antifreeze + Coolants

Old World Industries Expands Dorian Drake’s Territory as International Representatives for PEAK® Antifreeze + Coolants

PEAK Antifreeze + Coolants

Old World Industries, a brand leader of high-quality automotive Antifreeze and Coolants, expanded Dorian Drake International’s role to Central America and Asia.

Expanding this strategic partnership will launch our organization into greater growth and expansion. We’re pleased to be working with Dorian Drake & look forward to build on this fruitful partnership.”
— Juan Bernal, Old World Industries’ Director of sales Mexico/CCA

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old World Industries, LLC, a brand leader in the formulation and manufacturing of high-quality automotive Antifreeze and Coolants, has expanded Dorian Drake International Inc.’s role as its export management company to include Central America and Asia.

In 2020, Old World Industries appointed Dorian Drake to manage the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. After almost two years of solid performance in developing the distribution network in those markets, Old World Industries decided that Dorian Drake is the right partner to manage the additional territories of Asia and Central America.

“Dorian Drake has an experienced team of professionals and an excellent reputation in global distribution,” said Juan Bernal, Old World Industries’ Director of sales Mexico/CCA. “Expanding this strategic partnership will launch our organization into greater growth and expansion. We’re very pleased to be working with Dorian Drake and we are looking forward to build on this fruitful partnership.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Dorian Drake’s Automotive Group Manager Knut Sauer said, “We are excited about expanding our representation for Old World Industries and the PEAK® product range. We have had some great success in developing the distribution for PEAK® coolants and antifreeze in those markets we already represent and are confident we will have the same success in these new markets of Central America and Asia.”

About Old World Industries

Old World Industries, LLC is among the largest privately held companies competing in the automotive aftermarket. The Northbrook, Illinois-based company enjoys a presence in various consumer product markets in more than 62 countries worldwide. Old World’s brands include a full line of PEAK® branded products including Antifreeze + Coolant, Motor Oil, Washer Fluid, Wiper Blades; BlueDEF® Diesel Exhaust Fluid; Final Charge® Heavy Duty Global Extended Life Coolant; Fleet Charge® Fully Formulated Coolant; and SIERRA® Antifreeze. For more information, please visit www.owi.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm deploys stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment, and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to www.DorianDrake.com.

Sigfredo Diaz
Dorian Drake International Inc.
+1 914-697-9800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

PEAK OET Coolant

You just read:

Old World Industries Expands Dorian Drake’s Territory as International Representatives for PEAK® Antifreeze + Coolants

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.