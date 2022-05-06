41 Years and “running”: Fun, Fitness, Fundraising

Presenting Sponsor and Event Logo Run and Walk start 5k at Ontario Place Toronto Canada Run and Walk start 5k at Ontario Place Toronto Canada

In Person Races and Events are Back in Toronto. Corporate Fun After Work in a safe, outdoor setting alongside Lake Ontario.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Toronto Corporate Run, a Good Times Running event, will take place once again at beautiful Ontario Place on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm. With the return to In-Person Races and Events, it means some of you might finally get to see your coworkers for the first time!

Desjardins Ontario Credit Union returns as defending champion in the largest Mega Team category and now Presenting Sponsor position for the first time. The company has also won best the Team Spirit Award so their office trophy cases are overflowing.

“We are very pleased with this partnership as it strongly aligns with Desjardins values of contributing to the economic and social wellbeing of individuals and communities,” said Ronald Corbett, Regional Vice-President for Toronto and Southwestern at Desjardins Ontario Credit Union. “We believe in the Toronto Corporate Run’s mission and look forward to promoting healthy and active lifestyles while giving back to the local charities.”

The 2022 after work team building and fitness event features a chip-timed, accurate 5k run or walk course, four person Team Running Awards, Music, Entertainment and Good Office Vibes outdoors. Supporting CAMH and the Ukrainian Canadian Foundation with 100% of all donations and pledges supporting worthy causes. Attendees can also purchase party-only tickets.

Teams attending include Indigo Books and Music, Pepsi Canada, Canada Life, Fonolo Canada, DIF Americas, Searchlight Capital, Sunnybrook and UHN Hospitals, Universal Music, BDO Canada, ZS Zonculsting, S&C Electric, IESO and new this year teams from the TDSB, Fedex Canada, IA Clarington Investments and SCOR Canada.

2019 after work fun, fitness and fundraising for corporate employees, staff, vendors and suppliers