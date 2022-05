First Nations, communities benefit from emergency preparedness fund

CANADA, May 6 - Local governments and First Nations across British Columbia will receive $1,901,342.19 in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds as follows.

100 Mile House – 100 Mile House and District Reception Centre mobilization

Total funding: $21,071.47

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District – building capacity and strengthening ESS in the Alberni Valley and Bamfield

Total approved funding: $25,000

Alert Bay – generator and fuel storage

Total approved funding: $14,192.60

Ashcroft – establishing ESS services

Total approved funding: $11,128.51

Bowen Island Municipality – Capacity-Building 4.0

Total approved funding: $25,000

Bulkley-Nechako Regional District, with Burns Lake, Fort St. James, Granisle, Vanderhoof – regional – team modernization and development

Total approved funding: $77,694.68

Comox Valley Regional District – Hosting with Humility: reimagining the Comox Valley’s role as a host community

Total approved funding: $24,500

Cook’s Ferry Indian Band – kits, lodging and security equipment

Total approved funding: $25,000

Cowichan Tribes – strengthening Cowichan Tribes’ ESS program

Total approved funding: $25,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District, with Ladysmith, Duncan, North Cowichan, Lake Cowichan – regional – towable generator project

Total approved funding: $115,000

Dawson Creek – reception centre set-up

Total approved funding: $22,594.20

Dzawada̱ʼenux̱w First Nation – emergency kit preparedness 2022

Total approved funding: $25,000

Gitanyow Band – ESS development

Total approved funding: $25,000

Gitga’at First Nation – ESS development

Total approved funding: $25,000

Hudson's Hope – ESS project

Total approved funding: $23,016

K’ómoks First Nation – ESS project

Total approved funding: $25,000

Kamloops – training and capacity-building

Total approved funding: $25,000

Kispiox Band Council – development project, trailer, equipment and training

Total approved funding: $25,000

Kitselas First Nation – development project

Total approved funding: $24,921.34

Lions Bay – updating of ESS supplies and equipment, volunteer training

Total approved funding: $21,600

Metro Vancouver – ESS and mass-care training

Total approved funding: $25,000

Mount Waddington Regional District – community capacity-building

Total approved funding: $25,000

North Vancouver District, with City of North Vancouver, West Vancouver – regional: response support technical integration

Total approved funding: $69,542.65

Okanagan Indian Band – capacity-building project

Total approved funding: $25,000

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District, with Keremeos, Princeton, Summerland, Osoyoos – regional – modernization and training

Total approved funding: $89,750

Oliver – ESS

Total approved funding: $18,625

Pauquachin First Nation, with Tsawout First Nation, Tsartlip First Nation, Tseycum First Nation – regional – Wsanec ESS program

Total approved funding: $96,060

Pemberton – ESS modernization

Total approved funding: $20,575

Penticton – enhancing capacity based on five months of deployment in 2021

Total approved funding: $17,000

Pitt Meadows, with Katzie First Nation 563 – regional – vulnerable-population planning

Total approved funding: $50,000

Port Alice – ESS laptops

Total approved funding: $5,000

Port Coquitlam – workshops, exercise and technology enhancements

Total approved funding: $24,954.95

Port Moody – training and equipment

Total approved funding: $22,563.90

Prince George – equipment, training and recognition

Total approved funding: $25,000

qathet Regional District – storage container with supplies and equipment

Total approved funding: $25,000

Saanich – modernization project 2022

Total approved funding: $21,465.05

Sik-E-Dakh – emergency operations: generator

Total approved funding: $25,000

Simpcw First Nation – Simpcw evacuation support unit

Total approved funding: $25,000

Smithers, with Telkwa – regional – operational readiness development project

Total approved funding: $50,000

Spuzzum First Nation – development project

Total approved funding: $25,000

Squamish – inclusive and accessible emergency support services

Total approved funding: $25,000

Squamish Nation – enhancement

Total approved funding: $24,876.43

Strathcona Regional District, with Campbell River, Ehattesaht First Nation, Homalco First Nation, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Klahoose First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Gold River, Sayward, Tahsis, Zeballos, We Wai Kai Nation, Wei Wai Kum First Nation, Squamish – regional – group lodging capacity enhancements

Total approved funding: $165,130

Sunshine Coast Regional District – reception centre modernization 2022

Total approved funding: $24,967

Surrey – modernization project

Total approved funding: $25,000

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc – training and equipment

Total approved funding: $22,686.04

Tofino – equipment, supplies, training and recruitment

Total approved funding: $24,960.50

Tseshaht First Nation – Tseshaht ESS development project

Total approved funding: $25,000

Tsilhqot’in National Government, with ?Esdilagh First Nation, Xeni Gwet'in First Nations, Yunesit’in Government, Tŝideldel First Nation, Tl’esqox First Nation, Tl’etinqox-t’in Government – regional – emergency response for Tsilhqot’in communities

Total approved funding: $172,500

Tzeachten First Nation – supplies and capacity-building

Total approved funding: $25,000

Vernon – reception centre equipment 2022

Total approved funding: $25,000

West Moberly First Nations – development project

Total approved funding: $24,966.87

Whistler – Level 2 response capacity-building

Total approved funding: $25,000