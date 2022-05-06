Submit Release
Travel Advisory: One-Night Closure Needed for Airport Connector Ramps

RHODE ISLAND, May 6 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close some of the ramps from I-95 to and from the Airport Connector in Warwick starting on Monday night, May 9 for painting the barrier that separates eastbound and westbound traffic. The closures will be repeated nightly during the week, the last occurring on Thursday night, May 12.

The closures will occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night and involve the following ramps and suggested detours:

I-95 South Exit 13 to Airport Connector East: Use Exit 12A to Route 113 East, take the I-95 North ramp, and use the northbound Exit 13.

Airport Connector West to I-95 South: Use the exit to I-95 North, take Exit 14B to Route 37 West, take the ramp to I-95 South (Exit 2A).

Additional lane closures may be needed the week of May 16. All schedule updates will be posted at www.ridot.net/traveladvisories.

All maintenance activities are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

