Heather Thomson Announces Live-In-Studio Return on ShopHQ with Beyond Fresh the networks top-selling Superfood brand
Life beyond RHONY is looking fresh for Heather Thomson with Beyond Fresh and her upcoming Wellness Retreat
I am grateful for everyone who tunes into the show to learn more about Beyond Fresh and how simple it is to make small nutritional changes that can have a huge impact on their health and wellness.”MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Heather Thomson announces her return on May 10th to live television from the studio promoting her Beyond Fresh products, the #1 superfood brand on the network.
— Heather Thomson
Heather is excited to announce her 1st LIVE in-studio appearance in over 2 years on May 10th with her popular ACV Cleanse, plus other Beyond Fresh, best-sellers, like her organic Fruit and Veggie chews, and a guest appearance on May 8th during ShopHQ’s new wellness show Live Fit with Jen. “I am so excited to be back in the studio with all my friends at ShopHQ with great deals and spring specials that the customer will love!” Beyond Fresh plant-based, superfood supplements and powders are available at beyondfresh.com Amazon and ShopHQ.
Launched exclusively on ShopHQ in 2018, today Thomson’s Beyond Fresh, is the #1 superfood brand on the network, with hero products like her proprietary Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse that boasts delicious, mouth-watering flavors (un-like pungent traditional Apple Cider Vinegar) and hundreds of 5-Star reviews. A spokesperson for Shop HQ noted, "hers is the best-selling cleanse in ShopHQ history.” Heather Thomson said, “Like everyone, we transitioned to remote broadcasting during the pandemic, but nothing replaces the excitement of being in the studio with my ShopHQ family! I am grateful for everyone who tunes into the show to learn more about Beyond Fresh and how simple it is to make small nutritional changes that can have a huge impact on their health and wellness.”
From nutrition to fuel our bodies to food for the soul, Heather Thomson is taking cues from her former boss, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs because she can't stop, won’t stop. And, like her other famous Co-Creative Directors, Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce Knowles, Thomson, takes the triple threat title seriously. From her most recent endeavor, as podcaster to Beyond Fresh, the superfood brand she Co-founded in 2017, after receiving her health coaching degree from IIN (Institute of Integrative Nutrition), to her coveted, freedom retreats and adventures, Thomson knows how to keep it moving, and you can holla that!
Furthering her passion for all things healthy in 2019, Thomson took on the role of podcaster/producer with the launch of her podcast, in MY heart. In the fog of the pandemic, Heather did what she does best and charged ahead, as host of her podcast, earning rapid success on cloud10 and the iheartradio podcast channels.
Heather says, "in MY heart is about all things that I am truly interested in from entrepreneurship to wellness and nutrition, motherhood and marriage, fashion, travel, adventure, friendships and above all, it is about learning and sparking the curiosity we all have inside us that can help us explore our passions, give us perspectives on life and live our dreams." It's all about leading a healthy life mentally and physically.
Her weekly guests include an array of experts in fields from entrepreneurship to holistic living, inspirational coaches to doctors, the famous and the infamous, to the most gracious who have done extraordinary things, overcoming physical obstacles and life challenges to find their freedoms. In MY heart started with the concept of conversations with friends and experts, learning more, encouraging independent thinking, and digging deeper into topics to inspire new perspectives and to live fearlessly and joyously. In My heart is available on iheartRadio, Apple, Spotify and all other platforms. Episodes launch every Tuesday.
In addition to her live appearance in studio, Heather is also announcing today her next Freedom Retreat themed “Earth, Wind and Fire,” which is scheduled for Oct. 13-16 at the beautiful Grand National Resort and Spa in Opelika AL. This intimate wellness retreat includes luxury accommodations, exclusive passes to see the Indigo Girls, spa time and treatments, private yoga & fitness classes, moving meditations, fire-pit ceremonies, hikes in nature, water sports, nutrition counseling, private cocktail parties, nutrient dense, delicious meals, workshops, and powerful practices to support new perspectives, visions, and much more. Launched in 2017, Heather Thomson Travel: Wellness Retreats and Adventures was created for people of all walks of life, looking to explore new things, get out, get healthy, meet new people and have fun with Heather and her team of experts to gain a fresh perspective on our world as it unfolds before us. She kicked it off with 19 women and a trek to reach Africa's highest peak and summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro. In January of this year, Heather announced that her retreats are back, with the launch of her Rock Shop Retreat in March.
A recent retreater review, "Heather has created a life changing program, I walked in with my head down and left with my head up, a big smile, life changing tools and memories to last a lifetime!” J Kaye
Heather is still married to husband Jonathan Schindler and is enjoying raising (their now teenagers,) Jax, 17 and Ella, 15 with their family dog (standard poodle) Jesse.
