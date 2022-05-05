F&G Commission meeting May 18-19 in McCall

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold its public hearing and business meeting at the Holiday Inn Express at 210 N. 3rd St. in McCalll. A public hearing will begin on May 18 at 7 p.m. MDT at the same location.

Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MDT May 19 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public, and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

FY23 Shooting Range Grant Funding Recommendations / Destination Shooting Range Update.

Commission Direction for the Wolf Depredation Control Board Funds

Commission Direction for Animal Damage Control Board Funds

Consider accepting final management plans for bighorn sheep and furbearers.

Consider acquisition of boat ramp on Snake River in Washington County.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).