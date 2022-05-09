Submit Release
Growing Consumer Trust in Active Driver Assist Technologies Makes Them Among the Most Demanded New Vehicle Features

Over 75% of consumers overall desire forward emergency braking and cross traffic alert with rearward automatic emergency braking. Demand is highest from consumers over age 60, with 40% of them considering the feature a must-have, regardless of price.

AutoPacific's exploratory new vehicle features survey reveals rearward and forward automatic emergency braking systems are desired by over 75% of consumers.

Because the vast majority of new vehicles today offer active driver assist technologies, this also increases consumer awareness of these features and consequently trust in them.”
— Ed Kim
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted automotive consulting firm, AutoPacific, recently issued an exploratory survey into what features and technologies consumers want on their next new vehicle. The survey of over 650 current vehicle owners in the U.S., which precedes AutoPacific’s annual Future Attribute Demand Study of over 15,000 new vehicle intenders with results expected in June 2022, reveals that rearward and forward automatic emergency braking systems are desired by over three-quarters of consumers and are must-haves (defined as features that consumers want no matter the cost) for more than one-third of respondents. Another driver assist technology, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, is desired by 70% of consumers and is a must-have for 31% of respondents.

Demand for forward automatic emergency braking is greatest from respondents aged 60 and older, with 79% of them expressing positive consideration and nearly 40% willing to pay any price, while younger consumers are more likely to base their interest on price. Surveyed in AutoPacific’s FADS since 2017, both rearward and forward automatic emergency braking debuted with interest from over 60% of new vehicle intenders but dropped to 30% and 41%, respectively, by 2021. “Automatic braking technology is much more commonplace in the industry today than five years ago, giving many consumers experience with the technology and instilling greater confidence in this very relevant safety technology,” says Ed Kim, AutoPacific President and Chief Analyst. “As these have become relatively inexpensive features for the consumer, we expect to see increased demand in this year’s FADS.”

Consumers have historically been most interested in features that contribute to safety, and these active driver-assist technologies have now been on the market long enough for an increasing number of American drivers to perceive them as true safety features. Mistrust of these features that can pre-empt the driver’s own actions has decreased as consumers have become more familiar with them. In addition, the cost of these features has declined significantly, enough that even many economy cars are now equipped with active driver assist technologies as standard. “Familiarity increases trust,” said Kim, adding that “because the vast majority of new vehicles today offer active driver assist technologies, this also increases consumer awareness of these features and consequently trust in them.”

About AutoPacific
AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm providing clients with industry intelligence and sales forecasting. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers, and suppliers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and the Carolinas. Additional information can be found at http://www.autopacific.com.

Ed Kim
AutoPacific, Inc.
+1 7148384234
email us here

