Political Influence on Electric Vehicle Interest is Waning According to AutoPacific Study

Less than half (46%) of respondents who intend to purchase an EV or will consider purchasing one in the future identify as Democrat, 28% are Republican and 24% are Independent or third party. In another study finding, just 8% of respondents who will not consider acquiring an EV in the future say it’s because “EVs are not aligned with my political beliefs,” ranking last out of 27 options.

AutoPacific’s recent EV Consumer Insights Study says political identity is a factor in EV ownership, but becoming less of a factor for future EV acceptance.

When it comes to EV rejection, politics do play a small role, albeit a declining one, but rejection of EVs is much more likely to be due to charging and cost concerns.” — Deborah Grieb, AutoPacific director of marketing and consumer insights

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to data from AutoPacific’s recent EV Consumer Insights Study , political identity is still factor in electric vehicle (EV) ownership, but it may be becoming less of a factor for future EV acceptance. The study of over 12,000 EV owners, acceptors and rejectors was conducted in June 2024 and investigates consumer sentiment regarding EVs, from ownership reasons to rejection reasons, including the role of cost, charging, the environment, and politics. EVs continue to appeal to a larger and more mainstream audience, with sales and market share continuing to grow (despite headlines claiming otherwise). This means that shoppers from all walks of life and a diversity of viewpoints are increasingly interested in EVs.Future EV Acceptors Show Less Political Differentiation than Current OwnersNew to AutoPacific’s survey this year, respondents were asked to identify the political party with which they most align. Findings reveal that 54% of current EV owners and 60% of current PHEV owners identify themselves as Democrat compared to 30% of EV owners and 26% of PHEV owners identifying as Republican. “Our analyses of EV owners over the years have clearly shown a correlation between more left-leaning political views and EV early adopters,” says AutoPacific Director of Marketing and Consumers Insights Deborah Grieb. “But as EVs continue to expand across brands, vehicle types and price ranges, that association is showing signs of fading.”Looking at future EV Acceptors, those who say they either intend to acquire or will consider acquiring an EV in the near future, AutoPacific’s study reveals a smaller gap between Democrats and Republicans, as less than half (46%) of respondents who intend to purchase an EV or will consider purchasing one in the future identify as Democrat, 28% are Republican and 24% are Independent or third party.Politics Are Not to Blame for EV RejectionFurther investigating reveals that EV Rejectors are becoming less concerned about associating their own political beliefs with owning an EV. In another study finding, just 8% of respondents who will not consider acquiring an EV in the future say it’s because “EVs are not aligned with my political beliefs,” compared to 10% of EV Rejectors in last year’s study. Of those 8%, 62% are Republican and 13% are Democrat. “When it comes to EV rejection, politics do play a small role, albeit a declining one,” says Grieb, “but rejection of EVs is much more likely to be due to charging and cost concerns.” EV rejection has been a focus of AutoPacific’s research in recent years as automakers evaluate their powertrain offerings, deciding between hybrid, PHEV, EV and hydrogen.However, going into the 2024 presidential election, general consumer acceptance and understanding of EVs will almost certainly continue to shift. This could be especially true amongst vehicle shoppers, including EV Rejectors and EV Acceptors, who lean right, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to pitch public support for the GOP’s nominee.About AutoPacificAutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product consulting firm providing clients with industry intelligence and sales forecasting. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary and syndicated research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers, and suppliers worldwide, including its highly recognized Future Attribute Demand Study (FADS). The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and the Carolinas. Additional information can be found at http://www.autopacific.com

