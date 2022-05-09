HIP Video Promo presents: Neil Nathan premieres "The Folly of War" video on VENTS Magazine

Folk musician Neil Nathan created "The Folly of War" in part to raise money for World Central Kitchen to provide meals for displaced Ukrainians.

VENTS MAGAZINE | NEW MUSIC FRIDAY | Neil Nathan "The Folly of War" music video premiere

Folk music is deeply rooted in the spirit of storytelling, stringing together lyrical compositions that transport the listener to a far-off land or soaring them above the bounds of reality. For Neil Nathan, the art of storytelling is second nature and plays an integral part in his creative artistry. He sparks important discussions on social issues, spirituality, and life lessons that anyone can grasp through difficult times. His ability to touch the soul comes from spinning together the nostalgia of classic rock, inspired by the greats like Cat Stevens and George Harrison, with the newer wave of indie-folk, like Band of Horses and Wild Pink. Take a listen to a Neil Nathan track and find yourself gaining a new appreciation for life, love, and loss.

The incredible thing about music is that it has the power to move people. Neil Nathan has always approached his music with sensitivity and authenticity to bring issues to the main stage. With the recent Ukrainian-Russian conflict, the artist penned an anti-war anthem titled “The Folly of War”. Utilizing footage and graphics from historical wars, Neil Nathan brings attention to how love can unite us all. The inspiring track features the artist’s captivating vocals that tie in with the uplifting instrumentals. The song and video were created in part to raise money for World Central Kitchen to provide meals for displaced Ukrainians. With a beautiful message, a powerful mission, and a superb track, “The Folly of War” allows for true introspection on current events. True to form, Neil raised $8k for his 9/11 20th Anniversary Tribute Single, “The Guardrail,” for the Fred Gabler Helping Hand Camp Fund.

