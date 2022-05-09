Submit Release
HIP Video Promo presents: HITPAPA teams up with Emtee for "I'll Be There" song and video

After building a solid following in Africa, HITPAPA is ready to bring Afrobeat to every corner of the world with "I'll Be There."

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When one is told throughout their life that they have a gift, it’s their duty to share it with the world. Encouragement was life-changing for HITPAPA, who has achieved his ultimate dream of sharing his music with the world. Inspired by the iconic sounds of Michael Jackson, Trey Songz, and Wizkid, with the flavor of Nigeria, he’s curated a truly unique approach to music sure to heat up the mainstream. Hitpapa’s music is the essence of self-expression, reflecting his desires, hopes, and accomplishments in a medium anyone can connect with. After building a solid following in Africa, HITPAPA is ready to go global and bring Afrobeat to every corner of the world.

Melt into the sun-drenched summer beats of HITPAPA’s latest hit, “I’ll Be There.” Capturing the heart and spirit of Afrobeat, the song offers tropical West African drums and easy-flowing lyrics that will have one moving to the rhythm. The song features Emtee, one of the most well-respected artists in Africa, bringing heat and intensity that pairs seamlessly with Hitpapa’s talent and creative artistry. The song is about being ready for a good time and seizing the day. Together, the duo star in a sultry music video shot in a penthouse full of stunning models as they pregame for a memorable night. The video exudes luxury and sexiness, perfectly pairing with the playful track.

