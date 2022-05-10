Authtech Launches Patented Li-Fi Technology with Advanced Research Engineering Firm K Sciences
EINPresswire.com/ -- Authtech today announced that K Sciences in Huntsville, Alabama will be the first customer in the United States to utilize their patented ID-less with lights authentication platform.
At-a-glance, Authtech provides a safer, touchless security and identification platform that enables customers to utilize the light sources available in smartphones, tablets, computers and other devices that generate a unique sequence of light flashes that are encrypted and cannot be copied. Compared with existing solutions Authtech is superior, especially with widespread concerns about hacking and the fear of contamination due to COVID-19 and its variants. The table easily demonstrates the benefits of a unique, touchless authentication solution.
Commenting on the need for a meaningful breakthrough in protecting individual authentication in a unique, touchless solution, Authtech Co-Founder and CEO Mike Yoo said, "In addition to the obvious advantages of using a touchless, Li-Fi solution, we are also empowering the continuous improvement of our platform by incorporating the latest Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning software capabilities to improve speed, reliability, and accuracy”.
Mr. Val Korman, CEO of K Sciences commented, “Our committed goal is to create, develop and provide sensors and unconventional measurement solutions for a wide range of applications. We are excited to find ways to utilize this promising platform to add more value to what we are providing our clients today”.
About Authtech
Authtech was founded by Mike Yoo, CEO, and Wenhao Yang, COO, based on their shared belief in a safer and more connected digital world. Since Authtech's inception in 2020, the company has set out to exceed the increasing need for a safer authentication solution across different industries including e-commerce, mobile payments, engineering research, healthcare, etc.
Authtech uses its patented Li-Fi technology to allow device-to-device communication through light signals and offers a virtually unhackable and highly compatible solution that can be applied across different operating systems, devices, and industries.
As of 2021, Authtech's patents have been issued in the United States, Canada, the European Union, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia, while patents are pending in China and India.
SOURCES – Authtech and K Sciences
