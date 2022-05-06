Liberty Council Founder and Chairman on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – Mathew D. Staver, ESQ.,BCS*WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathew D. Staver, ESQ.,BCS* will be the guest on the May 9nd livecast.
Mat Staver serves as Senior Pastor, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel; Chairman of Liberty Counsel Action, Faith and Liberty, National Pro-life Center, Freedom Federation, Salt & Light Council, and National House of Hope; Founder and Chairman of Liberty Relief International; Vice President and Chief Counsel of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (which includes over 42,000 Evangelical Hispanic churches); former Vice President of Liberty University; former dean and tenured professor of law at Liberty University School of Law; Trustee of Timothy Plan, a New York and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange-traded family of mutual funds; Trustee of the Supreme Court Historical Society; Member of the Board of Reference of the Christian Film and Television Commission; Member of the Board of Advisors of Care for Pastors; Founder and former President of Staver & Associates; and Founder and former President of The Staver Group.
Staver has over 300 published legal opinions. He authored eight scholarly law review publications, many booklets and brochures, hundreds of articles and numerous books, including Why Israel Matters, Faith & Freedom: A Complete Handbook for Defending Your Religious Rights, Same-Sex Marriage: Putting Every Household at Risk, and Eternal Vigilance: Knowing and Protecting Your Religious Freedom.
Staver is the host and producer of Faith and Freedom podcast/radio program and Freedom's Call radio program. He also produces a Bible study podcast. He is a frequent guest on many international and national network and cable television and radio programs and has been interviewed for thousands of print and electronic media sources.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris.
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
