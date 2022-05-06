Author Ellen Beth Berman writes a warm manifestation of G-d’s love
“A glimpse of the True Artist” behind all that is beautiful in our lives.PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—The Voice of the Rooster and the Lessons It Teaches, written by Author Ellen Beth Berman, opens with a bookplate, dedicated to the recipient of this gift. It reads, “G-dly light may be seen in the special people who enter our lives.” The words are especially true, when describing our beloved mothers.
In her award-winning book, Ms. Berman provides “a glimpse of the True Artist” behind all that is beautiful in our lives. Some may say, by creating mothers, G-d showed us His greatest handiwork. The Voice of the Rooster awakens us in the most sensitive of ways, to what is most precious in our lives. Simply, without contrivance, the author changes our perception of what holds life’s greatest importance, using as a metaphor, the role of a rooster. In the book, the crow of but a barnyard animal, becomes, not only the beginning of a day, but a new way of seeing.
The reader takes a guided journey toward a greater closeness to the Creator of both the rooster and ourselves. Just as G-d has given the rooster its mission, we start to sense the significant role we hold in our own lives. The Voice of the Rooster and the Lessons It Teaches is a collection of poems reflectively awakening our souls to a hopeful and new beginning.
A special quote at the book’s opening reads, “…a man can gain wisdom from anyone and anything. All are filled with the Presence of the Holy One.” Even our most mundane of everyday experiences are instruments for reflecting the hand of G-d.
The role of a mother is, perhaps, one of the greatest expressions of beauty. Whether this title of “Mother” is filled by the person who gave you birth or another, it is a gift reflecting G-d’s love for you.
Two quotations from The Voice of the Rooster express this love:
Her Smile
“...A smile can be but a habit
A reaction, not one given thought
Hers was that visible entry
To what she held in her beautiful heart.”
The Bedtime Gift
“...These memories are treasured gifts
Imparted by a kind and knowing G-d
Who never worries about spoiling a child
With but love, eschewing hickory rod.”
© Ellen Beth Berman, 2021, Baltimore
Give your mother a true expression of the special place that she holds in your heart. Buy
The Voice of the Rooster and the Lessons It Teaches.
